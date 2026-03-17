Talamanca prepares for Easter in Ibiza: bookings on the rise and businesses reopening

“This area sells like hot cakes”. The phrase comes from Sergio, an employee at Hotel Argos, as he watches the activity along the coast of Talamanca, where several establishments are finishing preparations to reopen just days before Easter. The hotel will complete its renovation works and reopen on 26 March, only a few days before the start of the holiday period, which this year runs from 29 March to 5 April, with sights already set on a season that, as is usual in Ibiza, will extend until the end of October.

Although there are still several days to go before the holiday period begins, the hotel is already close to full occupancy for the weekend of 2 to 5 April. “We only have five rooms left”, Sergio explains while supervising the preparations. However, he points out that the booking dynamics in the area are often unpredictable and heavily influenced by last-minute reservations. “It can happen that one day we have many rooms available and then, by Friday, everything is booked for the weekend”, he says.

The same situation is repeated in other establishments in the area. At the nearby Hostal Talamanca they also note that many bookings arrive with very little notice or even when visitors are already staying there. “Many guests decide to extend their stay once they arrive”, they explain at reception. Although the hostel currently has around 30% occupancy for Easter, experience suggests that most rooms will eventually be booked in the days beforehand.

An area that is always “full”

Talamanca Bay is one of the most well-established tourist areas in Ibiza. Located just a few minutes from the city centre and with a long beach facing the Mediterranean, it combines hotels, restaurants and beach clubs that come back to life each year with the arrival of spring.

People enjoying the first few days since the Bar Flotante opened in Talamanca. / Valeria Videgain

At Hotel Argos, Sergio explains that most bookings are now managed online. “People make enquiries by phone, but they almost always end up booking through the website or by email”, he says, adding that “prices during these early weeks of the season are around €180 per night for a standard double room”. In July and August, however, rates can rise to €250 or even €300 depending on the room category.

The proximity to the sea, the views and the wide range of restaurants have consolidated Talamanca as a strategic point for tourism on the island. In addition, according to residents walking along the coast, many boat rental companies and sea excursion operators work from this bay, making it an even more tourist-focused area. Each season dozens of speedboats and charter vessels depart from here to explore the coastline or take trips to Formentera.

This maritime activity adds to the constant flow of visitors strolling along the promenade or stopping at the seafront terraces. Even businesses that remain open all year begin to notice the change in pace when the first days of spring weather arrive. “You can already see more people wanting to sit down for breakfast or have something to eat while looking out at the sea,” they say at Hostal Talamanca.

Between storms and tourists

This winter has left its mark on the Talamanca coastline. Storms recorded during January caused strong waves that dragged away much of the sand in some sections of the beach. For several days the appearance of the bay was very different from usual: much of the sand had disappeared and the wooden walkway that crosses the beach was seriously damaged. Even so, tourist activity is beginning to reorganise quickly, and not all buildings close to the sea were affected. “This building wasn’t affected at all”, Sergio says, referring to the hotel while pointing towards the shoreline.

One of the oldest establishments along the promenade has also reopened. The traditional Bar Flotante lifted its shutters again last Saturday and is preparing for another season. Located almost directly on the sand, with a terrace overlooking the sea, it is one of the most well-known spots on the beach. “We open and close depending on the weather”, its owner explains while serving several tables that are already occupied. The venue, famous for its relaxed atmosphere, is best known for its coffees, draft beers and tapas. Although she does not set specific goals for the season, she says the place usually stays full throughout the months of tourist activity. “Always packed”, the owner says.

Further along the promenade, other businesses are also making final preparations. The beach club Shu Beach Club and the restaurant Bellamar, managed by the same group, are currently undergoing renovation works and plan to open at the end of April, remaining open until the end of the season.

Privileged views

Despite the differences between businesses, everyone agrees on one idea: Talamanca attracts visitors from the very first day each establishment opens. Tourists, mainly British and Italian but also from other nationalities, fill the seafront terraces every season. “It’s an area that sells itself”, says a local resident walking along the beach while enjoying the mild morning weather. “It’s beautiful wherever you look, and eating with these views is priceless”, he says, referring to the scenery.

However, the beginning of the season also brings mixed feelings for some residents. “Now the chaos, the traffic and the very high prices return”, reflects the same neighbour before continuing his walk along the shore. He ends with a resigned smile: “But this is an island that lives from that, isn’t it?”.