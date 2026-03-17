Resident of the settlement to be evicted in April: “We are qualified people doing the dirty work in Ibiza”

On this Monday at ten in the morning, the settlement located between the UD Ibiza football stadium in Can Misses and the EI-20 ring road, Ibiza’s second beltway, appears deserted. The only sign that people live here is the environment in which they survive. There is life because chairs and tables show that someone sits there to eat. There is life because among the pine trees there are bags full of rubbish. There is life because in some areas there is a strong smell of urine.

Inside a van that has been converted into a home someone moves. The door is open, but nobody appears. A cough can be heard. One wonders how that person manages to keep warm in winter and thinks that, fortunately, spring is approaching. Its arrival, however, also means that an eviction already notified is getting closer: 29 April at 10.30 in the morning.

Walking among caravans, tents and everything that tries to simulate four walls makes it difficult to imagine that anyone could call these fragile structures home. How can anyone live in these conditions? Even if the interiors are adapted, stepping outside brings a harsh sense of reality. In an area that resembles a patio there is a rusty barbecue that is lit on Sundays. Next to it, empty containers that are filled at night with cold water used for showers. In the best cases, there is a “friend” who opens the doors of his makeshift dwelling and shares some humanity in this harsh version of paradise.

“For me it’s not worth it. It’s not how things should be. Nobody wants to live like this. But here you don’t go to bed thinking that next month you have to pay the rent, and on top of that share with terrible people”, says a man who is here this morning. He prefers not to give his name, but invites this reporter to sit on a tiger-print chair to tell his story. His situation, he says, is the same as that of most of the people living here: “From home to work and from work to home”. He distinguishes between Colombians, like himself, Paraguayans, Brazilians and Spaniards. He claims that, in addition to adults, there are one or perhaps several families with children, although he does not get along with them.

When the cold no longer matters

He looks like a tough man. He describes himself as a “survivor”, someone hardened by the blows of life. “I’m more like military-minded. The truth is that it’s cold, but I’m a bit crazy. I say pain is psychological. The cold doesn’t matter anymore”, he says in a voice that sometimes seems close to breaking. The man presses a piece of gauze to his left arm, where a small red circle can be seen. He says he has been living here for around six months: “I’m here because I had problems with my parents”.

In this place, where it is estimated that at least 80 people live together, there are also people with whom he does not get along. He believes there is a problematic group, which he describes as older men of Paraguayan origin who have built their shacks in the part of the land closest to the Can Misses Park residential complex. “They play music every day. They do whatever they want. They’re the ones who made the eviction happen faster… They don’t understand that there are people living in houses [referring to the residents of the nearby complex] who are paying their rent”, he complains.

Despite everything, he says that until now he slept “more peacefully” here than in a flat. He explains that he has lived in Ibiza for at least ten years: “I paid rent for more than eight years. Seven or eight hundred euros for a room. A terrible bed and on top of that I couldn’t even bring a girl”, he says. In this place of survival, despite the sour smell and the appearance of abandonment, he says he can not only bring dates but that they even come willingly: “Even Spanish women”, he laughs.

Paying for a room to work on the island

He works as a construction foreman and is currently unemployed, although he says that “something always comes up from time to time”. “I’ve made a lot of money here but I’m not going to pay a thousand euros a month to live on the island”, he states. “There are people here who work but don’t have decent housing, who are asked to pay more than €700 for a room and that’s not right. Why should we come here just to pay for a room?” he says indignantly, adding: “We are qualified people who do the dirty work in Ibiza because, with all due respect, many Spaniards here don’t like construction work”.

“The worry is having to pay rent every two weeks or being thrown out. They ask you for two or three months’ deposit and then they don’t give it back — it’s a mess”, he says, repeating an argument heard from many others in similar situations. For this reason he demands: “The council has to reach an agreement with people. Even if it’s land over there [he points towards fields beyond the EI-20], but organised properly. It doesn’t matter if they charge rent of €700 or €800, but people should be able to live alone and have electricity and water”.

Noticias relacionadas

The tough man pauses his story as the helicopter from Can Misses Hospital flies over the roofs of this unusual community of neighbours. He seems used to the noise. It is not a metaphor — the medical helicopter has not come to treat his wound — but it fits with his hope that one day something might change. Meanwhile, he says he has already decided where he will live next: another place among the trees, whose location he prefers not to reveal.