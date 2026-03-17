Rebeca Hernández, an Ibizan runner who has completed five of the six major marathons: “At first it seemed crazy, but when you set your mind to it, you do it”

Completing the Six Majors is not within everyone’s reach. Only those who manage to finish the six great marathons — Chicago, New York, Boston, Berlin, Tokyo and London — achieve this distinction. Dani Becerra and Víctor Oliver are the only runners from Ibiza who have accomplished this feat so far. However, Rebeca Hernández is on her way to becoming the first woman from the island to do so.

The runner from Club Atletismo Ibiza has already completed five of the World Marathon Majors after recently finishing the Tokyo Marathon. She is now just one race away — the London Marathon — from making history in Ibizan athletics. Hernández spoke to Diario de Ibiza about how she is experiencing this demanding challenge, which began a year and a half ago.

How was the experience in Japan?

Very good. It’s very far away [laughs], but I was able to go a week earlier to adapt to the time difference and the weather was good. The course isn’t the best because you share sections with runners coming back in the opposite direction, and mentally that can be a bit tricky. But there was a great atmosphere and everything was very well organised.

Did you go alone?

No, I went with my partner and we also took the opportunity to see things, visit the city and enjoy it more calmly.

How did you prepare in the days before the race?

I tried not to walk too much and to go to sleep early. It was a tapering week just to maintain fitness. I kept my usual diet until a couple of days before, when I increased the amount of carbohydrates to build up energy reserves for the race.

How do you experience the moments before the start? Were you nervous?

Even if you’ve run the distance — 42 kilometres — many times, there are always nerves before the start. If you have even a small problem early on, it can quickly turn into a disaster and you might not finish or you could suffer a lot if you start too fast. Once the starting gun goes off, though, you forget everything.

Did you feel physically strong during the race?

Yes, in this one I did, because I ran at a steady pace throughout. I knew I wouldn’t beat my personal best there, so my goal was simply to run a good race within my possibilities.

How was the preparation for this marathon?

I rested after the Valencia Marathon in December and ran a couple of races like the San Silvestre. But at the beginning of January I started a plan for this marathon, training five days a week for two months. Ideally you would have three or four months, but since we love running we always get ourselves into trouble [laughs].

What determines whether you want to finish a race or try to improve your time?

It depends on the marathon. Some courses like Berlin or Chicago are flatter and give you more chances to beat your record. I managed it in Valencia because the conditions were favourable, but weather or jet lag can influence things a lot because it makes it harder to adapt.

Mentally, what is the most difficult part?

The last ten or five kilometres. If you haven’t managed the race well, you can suffer quite a bit. You might think there are only ten kilometres left, but that’s almost another hour of running. On the other hand, if you reach kilometre 35 or 36 feeling strong, it’s wonderful because you know you’re going to make it and you don’t have any doubts.

Which marathon did you enjoy the most?

New York, because it’s a fantastic course and there’s an incredible atmosphere. It’s such an iconic city, with the skyscrapers and Central Park. I had always dreamed of running a marathon there. My partner also ran with me and we enjoyed it a lot together.

And which one was the hardest to finish?

Berlin, because it was the hottest edition in recent years. It reached 28 degrees during the race even though it was late September, and it was very tough. I also suffered in Chicago because I started too fast. But that’s part of the charm of marathons — they’re a box of surprises and you never know what you’re going to get.

How has your journey through these marathons been?

I started in October 2024 in Chicago. Three weeks later, in November, I ran New York. After that came Boston, and then Berlin last year.

Rebeca Hernández during a competition. / Dani Becerra

And London?

I’m thinking about doing it next year. It will be the longest break I’ve had since I started this challenge [laughs].

When did you decide to start this challenge?

In 2019 I wanted to go to the New York Marathon with a friend from the club, but it was very expensive and we gave up. Then Covid arrived and time passed until two years ago, when I decided to start.

How does the registration process work for these marathons?

Each one has its own entry criteria, and some require a qualifying time. For Tokyo I entered through the lottery and I was lucky because only about 10% get in that way. London is purely a lottery, and both experienced runners and people who have never run a marathon can get a place.

Isn’t that a bit unfair?

I think it’s a little unfair. Maybe they could reserve some places or set a qualifying time, because there are people who take seven hours to finish and walk most of it. There’s no limit.

How long have you been running?

I started at school, then I played handball for several years — although we were very bad [laughs]. After university I returned to running and became more serious about it over the last 15 or 20 years. It took me a long time to run my first marathon, which was ten years ago.

And before that?

Half marathons, the Passeig a Passeig because I’m from Santa Eulària, some mountain races… At first marathons seemed crazy to me, but once you set your mind to it you end up doing them. Now I wake up in the morning and go running — there’s no other plan, it’s almost automatic.

How much can be achieved through effort alone?

With effort you can achieve many things, but professional athletes are born with natural talent. I’m an amateur runner who simply enjoys running and has taken on this challenge for the experience. It requires commitment: training five days a week even when you don’t feel like it, when the weather is bad, when there are children or work commitments. If you like it, you don’t need special talent — consistency is what matters. The rest comes by itself.

What would you recommend to someone — especially a woman — who wants to take on this challenge?

Go for it. If you like running and travelling, it’s amazing. It’s motivating and very rewarding. Enjoy it, because experiences are what you take with you in life.