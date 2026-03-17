Blow to drug trafficking in the centre of Ibiza: ten arrested with drugs, knives and a shotgun

The Spanish National Police in Ibiza have dismantled a criminal group allegedly involved in small-scale drug trafficking in the neighbourhood of Sa Penya. The operation, carried out on 12 March by officers from the UDYCO unit, resulted in ten arrests: one woman and nine men aged between 18 and 48, all of Spanish nationality.

According to a statement released by the police force on Tuesday, the investigation uncovered an organised structure that used several properties in the neighbourhood both to store drugs and to sell them directly to consumers. Officers identified one of the homes that allegedly functioned as a logistical centre or “stash house” for the drugs, from which various distribution points located in other parts of Sa Penya were supplied.

Image of the police operation. / Policía Nacional

The group also used drug addicts who acted as couriers or collaborators. These individuals frequently visited the property used as the stash house to collect the drugs and transport them to the sales points, where the doses were then distributed. In these flats there was a constant flow of consumers, and it was common for some of them to take the drugs inside the properties themselves. In this way, the organisation reduced the risk of buyers being intercepted in the street while carrying the substances.

Three suspects remanded in custody

The operation concluded on Thursday 12 March with four house searches authorised by the courts in properties linked to the group. During the searches, officers seized 630 grams of cocaine, 115 grams of heroin, around 160 grams of hashish and 30 grams of marijuana. They also confiscated cash, large quantities of small-value coins, precision scales, notebooks containing notes about buyers and various tools used to prepare and distribute the doses.

Among the items seized was also a 12-gauge shotgun, as well as several large knives. The ten suspects were brought before a court. Three of them have been remanded in custody, while the other seven have been released under judicial measures.