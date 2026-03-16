Widower’s pension denied to a man who lived with his partner for fifteen years in Ibiza

The High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJB) has denied a widower’s pension to a man who lived with his partner for fifteen years until she died in March 2023. The Social Chamber ruled that he is not entitled to receive the benefit because it was not proven that the couple had formally registered as a civil partnership at least two years before her death.

The judges dismissed the appeal lodged by the widower against a ruling issued by a labour court in Ibiza in June 2025. As a result, the court confirmed the previous decision, which rejected the original claim and absolved the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) and the General Treasury of Social Security (TGSS) of any obligation to pay the widower’s pension.

The court emphasised that in this case the legal requirements were not met, stating that “cohabitation alone is not sufficient; registration in the official register of the autonomous communities or municipalities, or formalisation in a public document, is required”.

According to the recent ruling, issued in February 2026 and not yet final as it can still be appealed before the Supreme Court, “for the legislator it is not enough to identify a specific situation of effective cohabitation; although this is the first basic and evident element, it must also be accompanied by the fulfilment of formal requirements".

The chamber cited Supreme Court case law and relied on the doctrine of the Constitutional Court, which addresses the argument raised by the claimant.

In this regard, the Supreme Court had already established in a ruling in June 2016 that there are “two simultaneous requirements for the surviving member of a civil partnership to obtain a widower’s pension: a) stable and uninterrupted cohabitation for a period of five years; and b) public recognition of the cohabitation as a relationship equivalent to marriage, requiring — with a constitutive nature and at least two years prior to death — registration in the civil partnership register (in one of the specific registers existing in the autonomous communities or municipalities of residence) or formal recognition of the partnership in a public document”.

For its part, the Constitutional Court, in an order issued in September 2024, confirmed the constitutionality of the requirement to formalise civil partnerships, considering it “an appropriate, necessary and proportionate means to verify the commitment to cohabitation between members of a civil partnership, allowing the legislator to identify a specific situation of need deserving protection through the widower’s pension within the Social Security system”.

Since 2008

According to the facts established in the initial ruling, the claimant maintained with his partner — until her death in mid-March 2023 — “a stable and uninterrupted relationship of affection equivalent to marriage, living in the same home” since February 2008.

The man submitted a request to the National Institute of Social Security for a widower’s pension following the death of his partner. On 20 September 2023, the INSS denied the benefit because it was not proven that the couple had formally constituted a civil partnership at least two years before her death, in accordance with Article 221.2 of the General Social Security Law.

The widower filed an administrative appeal against that decision, but the INSS rejected it again on 8 November 2023. The man then took the case to court and filed a lawsuit. A labour court in Ibiza dismissed the claim in June 2025.

Had the claim been upheld, the uncontested regulatory base for the benefit would have amounted to €1,433, with the payment taking effect from 1 June 2023.

The court refused to grant the widower’s pension due to the failure to comply with the legal requirement to prove the formal establishment of the civil partnership. “The lack of proper proof of the civil partnership, as an unavoidable formal requirement, constitutes an impediment to the granting of the requested benefit”, the ruling states.