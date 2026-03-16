“Residences” for seasonal workers coming to Ibiza for summer jobs, the solution being studied by the Island Council

The Ibiza Island Council is studying the creation of “public service facilities” for seasonal workers who come to Ibiza to work during the tourist season and leave the island once it ends. The measure was announced by the vice-president and councillor for Territory, Mariano Juan, during the round table discussion ‘The housing challenge in Ibiza: from reflection to proposal’, held last Friday at the Club Diario de Ibiza.

The proposal envisages creating “public service facilities”, buildings that could be similar to student residences, where seasonal workers could live. “We are not talking about campsites or flats, but about facilities, either private or public-private, where seasonal workers arriving in Ibiza can live with dignity and close to their workplace”, Juan explained, stressing that this would not require the creation of additional urban land. “It is an idea that is still evolving; we were discussing it today [Friday]”, said the vice-president and councillor. “There are empty plots in these areas, both public and private, that could be used”, he added.

According to Juan, publicly owned plots could already be used. “Town halls can decide what they want to do with them and they could build these public service facilities”. In the case of privately owned plots, however, the vice-president reflected on the possible uses they could have. “We know of some cases that are not zoned for facilities but are zoned for single-family housing, but perhaps nowadays it does not make much sense for single-family homes to be built there”, he explained. “We are evaluating all the possibilities so that, without creating new zones or additional land, we can offer a dignified space for seasonal workers”, he added.

According to Juan, these facilities would be similar to residences. “A student residence, for example, is considered a facility. From a physical point of view, you would not see the difference”, clarified the vice-president of the Island Council. “The idea is to create enough temporary residential infrastructure so that seasonal workers can stay there”, he said.

Reducing pressure on the housing market

The measure is motivated by the increase in seasonal workers in recent years. “Every year we have 30,000 seasonal workers with fixed-discontinuous contracts. Obviously not all of them come from outside the island and some are residents here, but it is still a large number and it adds pressure to the Ibiza housing market”, Juan said. “Many flats are rented by companies for their employees throughout the year but are only used during the four or five months of the season. The rest of the year they remain empty”, the vice-president lamented.

“Flats that were built for people to live in should serve that purpose, for those looking for a year-round residence, while for workers who come only for the season we should create a network of infrastructure specifically for them. I think this would relieve a lot of pressure on the residential market”, Juan stated.

Juan, who expressed opposition to economic degrowth movements, defended the need to find a housing solution for these workers. “They have the right to come to Ibiza to work and live here, but we should aspire to ensure that these people are not living in caravans or informal settlements”, he added.

The vice-president of the Island Council also reflected on the increase in seasonal workers in recent years, stating that it is due more to the growth in the quality of services offered than to an increase in the tourism industry. “We have more seasonal workers, but it is not because we have more tourism industry”, he said. “In Ibiza we have 9,000 fewer tourist beds than 15 years ago. Hotels have closed, especially in town centres”, he explained.

Alongside this, Juan highlighted the work of the institutions in the fight against illegal tourist rentals. “We have 18,500 fewer illegal tourist beds than last year as a result of properties being removed from platforms thanks to agreements with them. In addition, another 2,000 tourist beds have been deregistered as legal tourist accommodation in the past four or five years”, he said. “The increase in seasonal workers is due to the fact that quality standards have risen and there is a greater need for labour. The standards now mean that where there used to be 10 workers, 30 are now required”, he concluded.