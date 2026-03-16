Balearic Islands will demand that the Spanish government resolve problems with the single register for rentals

The Balearic minister for the fight against illegal tourism activity, Mariano Juan Colomar, warned during the establishment of the Balearic Anti-Intrusion Task Force that the single register regulating short-term rentals in Spain is causing “excessive bureaucracy” that prevents legal properties from advertising on digital platforms. He also explained that the register has created a new avenue for fraud.

During the meeting, Juan presented the experience of the Ibiza Island Council, where more than 300 property owners have been affected by the single register. He requested that the issue be addressed in one of the first meetings of the working subgroups that will be created after Easter: “The president of the Balearic government, Marga Prohens, said that action needed to be taken at the regional level because legal operators are being penalised”, the minister told Diario de Ibiza.

Juan recalled that this concern has already been conveyed to the central government. The Balearic minister for Tourism, Jaume Bauzá, raised the issue with a team from the Ministry of Housing — responsible for the single register — during the Sectoral Tourism Conference held on 10 February. The Ibiza Island Council had been requesting for more than a year that this cooperation body between the Spanish central administration and the autonomous communities on tourism matters be convened.

The establishment of the Committee for Combating Unqualified Practice in the Balearic Islands. / CAIB

According to Juan, the origin of the problem lies in the single register for short-term rentals required by Royal Decree 1312/2024. Since 1 July, this regulation has required hosts to register with both the Land Registry and the Property Register in order to advertise their accommodation on digital platforms. As a result, owners of tourist rentals and seasonal rentals lasting less than one year cannot advertise their properties unless they obtain the registration number issued by the Ministry of Housing. This applies even if they already have the registration number granted by the Ibiza Island Council, which was previously mandatory.

This duplication was questioned last February under the TRIS procedure — the European Union’s control system designed to prevent member states from approving legislation incompatible with EU rules — and was considered “contrary” to the European regulation on short-term rentals. For this reason, Spanish authorities were urged to resolve the duplication before 20 May 2026.

The Ibiza minister points out that property owners are facing delays in registering because they must meet the requirements of the Land Registry. In many cases these are formal procedures — such as final construction certificates or the registration of spaces — which can take months to complete even if the property already has authorisation from the Ibiza Island Council. In addition, digital platforms automatically remove advertisements for short-term tourist rentals that do not have the single registration number.

This situation has also opened a new avenue for fraud that the Island Council is already trying to combat. “Seasonal rentals, which are for several months and are not covered by the Urban Leasing Law, must also have a separate single register distinct from the tourist one. This opens the door to fraud because the single register does not require a licence to rent rooms or flats for several months, so these properties end up being rented out for tourism”, Juan explained, as he also stated during the meeting in Mallorca.

For the time being, it is not possible to request that platforms remove these advertisements because they comply with the national regulation by holding the required registration number.