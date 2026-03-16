€2,238 pension after a serious injury while playing for UD Ibiza

Sergio Cirio, former captain of Unión Deportiva Ibiza and now assistant to head coach Miguel Álvarez, will receive a lifetime monthly pension of €2,238 after the courts recognised his permanent work incapacity due to the serious injury he suffered during a match five years ago with the Ibiza side at Can Misses.

Cirio’s football career came to an end on 5 May 2021, when he suffered a complete rupture of the Achilles tendon in his left ankle during a match against Gimnàstic de Tarragona in the promotion play-offs to the Segunda División. That season would eventually culminate in the historic promotion of the Ibiza club to the second tier of Spanish football.

The Ibiza captain was injured in an accidental play, left the pitch on a stretcher and began what would become a long ordeal. After the initial surgery, he developed a deep infection and osteitis in the calcaneus, which forced him to undergo a second operation in December that year. Since then, Cirio has three scars on his heel and a “significant limitation” in ankle mobility, preventing him from performing activities that involve changes of speed, jumping or prolonged running.

Age is not an obstacle

Initially, Social Court number 1 in Ibiza rejected the player’s claim and sided with the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) and the mutual insurance company Fremap, which argued that the injuries were not severe enough to grant permanent incapacity. They also maintained that Cirio’s profession was no longer that of a footballer but rather that of a coach and scouting technician, roles he began performing within the club’s structure after his injury.

However, judge Antoni Oliver Reus, from the Social Chamber of the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJB), has now ruled that the “usual profession” to be considered in this case must be that of a footballer, since that was the job Cirio held when the workplace accident occurred. The court stressed that it is irrelevant that the club reassigned the player to lighter duties in the office or on the bench during his recovery.

Cirio was 36 years old at the time of the injury, and the ruling acknowledges that this is “an age at which most footballers have already retired from professional football or are about to do so”. It also notes that “there is no doubt that the simple retirement of a professional footballer does not justify recognition of any situation of permanent incapacity”, provided that it is “exclusively the consequence of age-related wear and tear”.

However, the court adds that there is no doubt the claimant was working as “an elite professional footballer” when he suffered the injury, and therefore “the declaration of total permanent incapacity for the usual profession resulting from a workplace accident is appropriate”, in accordance with Articles 193 and 194 of the General Social Security Law.

The ruling also states that the existence of prior joint wear caused by professional sporting activity cannot prevent the recognition of a workplace accident, especially in the case of the Achilles tendon rupture, described in the judgment as the “cursed injury”.

For all these reasons, the decision orders the mutual insurance company Fremap to pay a financial benefit equivalent to 55% of Cirio’s regulatory base, set at €4,070 per month, leaving the pension at €2,238. Sergio Cirio joined Ibiza in 2017 and became a key figure in the club’s growth. In 2022, one year after his serious injury, UD Ibiza awarded him the club’s gold and diamond badge.

Another recent case

Although it is not common, Cirio’s case is not the only one in which a footballer has been granted a pension due to injuries sustained during his professional career. The most recent precedent is that of Mikel San José, the former Athletic Bilbao defender who played seven matches for the Spanish national team. Two months ago, the High Court of Justice of the Basque Country recognised his total permanent incapacity and his right to receive a monthly pension of €1,673.

In his case, it was not a single injury but various problems in his back and both ankles that caused a “global limitation”, according to the ruling. The decision included a dissenting opinion from the president of the chamber, Pablo Sesma. The judge disagreed with his two colleagues, arguing that if this case were accepted, permanent incapacity — and therefore a pension — would have to be recognised for any professional athlete once they reach a certain age.