Two military aircraft fly over Formentera at low altitude

Two military aircraft flew over the island of Formentera at low altitude at around 7pm this Wednesday, producing a loud roar that surprised residents of the southern Pityusic island.

The jets appeared from the east, in the area of La Mola, and crossed the island heading towards Cap de Barbaria, in the south. They then turned north before heading back again towards es Cap, before disappearing on the horizon. Judging by the profile of the aircraft, they may have been F/A-18 fighter jets.

Noticias relacionadas

One of the fighter jets captured by Javi Parejo's camera while flying over Formentera. / Javi Parejo

It is virtually impossible to know where this type of military aircraft comes from or where it is heading. However, given the current tense geopolitical situation, with armed conflicts in different parts of the world, the passage of the two fighter jets did not go unnoticed by residents of the island, even though the flight over Formentera lasted only a few seconds.