The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

Not one, not two. This weekend there were three gastronomic events in Ibiza, all of them on Saturday. Lovers of these fairs had to choose between the gerret event in Santa Eulària, the octopus fair in Sant Josep or the sofrit pagès competition in Corona. It is possible, however, that the real problem for the island’s foodies will end up being that everything gets cancelled because of the threat of rain. So far, the first to fall has been the competition in Corona, which had already had to be called off a few weeks ago due to the official days of mourning following the Adamuz rail accident. It is not the only unlucky one in this gastronomic trio. The Fira del Gerret also had to be suspended last week because rough seas had prevented fishing. We shall see what happens. We will keep you informed.

All three are part of an especially packed weekend programme, with the 8M agenda still under way in different municipalities, including Saturday’s Top Women Talks in Sant Antoni, as well as local festivities in Santa Eulària and Sant Josep.

There is also theatre, with S’Escola un lloc this Thursday at Can Ventosa, the comedy El proceso on Saturday, also at Can Ventosa, as well as a new performance of the oratorio Camins d’història, in memory of Joan Marí Cardona, at the church in Sant Josep, and micro-theatre by the company Píndoles Teatrals; magic with Shado Cleptómago at the Pereyra; flamenco, with the show Terra on Friday at Can Ventosa; and comedy, with Yunez Chaib on Saturday in Jesús and Ignatius Farray and Irene Minovas on Sunday at Can Ventosa.

In music, highlights include the concert by Italian singer Carmen Consoli on Saturday in Formentera, the Rock d’en Bossa festival in tribute to Ramón Bufí the same day in Platja d’en Bossa, Maya Alexander Band on Sunday at the Pereyra, and the mini Pityusic blues tour by Mo’Jo’ Hand Trio.

But there is also poetry, book launches, plenty of cinema, the Sant Josep Express gymkhana, the Davall sa Talaia gathering and the Can Coix Farmers’ Day in Sant Antoni, a TEDxIbiza event in Santa Eulària, the employment fair Santa Eulària se n’ocupa… And among the talks, the closing event of the College of Architects’ series dedicated to the housing problem, with a round table on Friday at Club Diario.

'Shado Cleptómago' at Teatro Pereyra. / DI

THURSDAY 12 MARCH

8M

Eivissa

10am to 2pm: Equality-themed escape room ‘Women in Music’. C19. (Session reserved for schools in the municipality).

Sant Antoni

7.30pm: Screening of ‘The Suffragettes’ followed by a discussion (CEPA Sant Antoni). Auditorium of the Cervantes Cultural Centre.

Sant Josep

8pm: Documentary ‘Veus pròpies, quan elles parlen’, directed by Ferran Gassiot. Can Jeroni Cultural Centre.

Sant Joan

6pm: Children’s activity ‘Contes a l’inrevés’, with Laura Mandarina, at the library.

Formentera

6.30pm: Film forum with the film ‘Belén’, by Dolores Fonzi. Espai Cultural de Sant Ferran.

Festivities

Sant Josep

7pm: Opening of the exhibition ‘Bon dia i bon acert. Matances a l’antiga’. Can Jeroni Cultural Centre (Wednesday to Sunday, 10.30am to 1.30pm, and Thursday to Saturday, 6pm to 9pm).

Gastronomy

XVII Pintxa Sant Antoni. Tapas competition in 23 bars and restaurants in Sant Antoni. Pintxos for €3.50 with a drink and ‘caprintxos’ from €5. Every Thursday until 2 April.

Theatre

‘S’Escola un lloc’. By Bernat Joan i Marí, based on ‘El temps habitat’ by Maite Salord. Directed by Àngels Martínez. Performed by the theatre group of the Institut d’Estudis Eivissencs. 8.30pm at the Can Ventosa Auditorium.

Magic

‘Shado, Cleptómago’. Show by the magician known from ‘Got Talent’. 9.45pm at Teatro Pereyra Ibiza.

Cinema

‘Sorda’. By Eva Libertad (Spain, 2025). Anem al Cine series. 8.30pm at Multicines Eivissa.

Folklore

XXV Jornades de Cultura Popular: ‘Festes d’estiu. Ballades vora pous i fonts’, by Susana Cardona Torres. 8pm at Sa Nostra Sala (Aragó Street, 17, Eivissa).

Music

Los del Varadero. Rumba and flamenco pop. 10pm at Café Pereyra.

Los O’Brien. Rock covers. 7pm at Can Jordi Blues Station.

The Rosemary Family. Rumba, funk and jazz. 8pm at Cas Costas.

Loop Madness. Blues and jazz. 8pm at Why Not in Cala de Bou.

Fair

Santa Eulària se n’Ocupa. Employment fair organised by Santa Eulària Town Hall. Employment workshops. From 8.30am to 2pm at the Conference Centre.

Books

Book presentation by Anna Pantinat: ‘Goigs posthumans - Gozos posthumanos’ and ‘Sumer és aquí’, presented by the author together with Carles Fabregat. 8pm at the Can Ventosa library.

Flamenco with “Terra” at Can Ventosa. / DI

FRIDAY 13 MARCH

8M

Eivissa

10am to 2pm: Equality-themed escape room ‘Women in Music’. C19. (Session reserved for schools in the municipality).

5pm to 8pm: Equality-themed escape room ‘Women in Music’. Casal de Igualdad. 45-minute sessions. Limited places. Prior registration: [igualtat@eivissa.es](mailto:igualtat@eivissa.es) or 971 39 76 26.

Sant Antoni

10.30am to 6pm: Batucada workshops for equality, Ritmes Bio-Lents. CEPA Sant Antoni.

Sant Josep

8pm: Theatre ‘¡Se acabó!’, performed by Maracaibo Teatro. Caló de s’Oli Auditorium.

Santa Eulària

8pm: Theatre ‘Llanto y veneno’, performed by the company Cuerpos Extraños. Ages 16+. Cultural Centre of Jesús.

Festivities

Sant Josep

5pm: Watercolour workshop led by Marga Juan. From 12 years old. Limited places. Prior registration (WhatsApp: 971800416). Sant Josep municipal library.

8pm: Start of the festivities with a sobrasada barbecue. Church Square. Opening speech by Sister Antònia Tur Ribas (Augustinian nun, from Can Francesc des Vildo). Followed by a concert by Bluesmàfia i es Saligardos.

Cinema

‘O agente secreto’. By Kleber Mendonça Filho (Brazil, 2025). Zinètic series. 8.30pm at Cine Regio in Sant Antoni.

‘Les glaneurs et la glaneuse’. By Agnès Varda (France, 2000). ‘Divendres de Cine’ series in Sant Josep. 8pm at Can Jeroni Cultural Centre.

Flamenco

‘Terra’. Flamenco show with Manuela Barrios and Santiago Fuentes. 8.30pm at the Can Ventosa Auditorium.

Theatre

‘Píndoles teatrals’. Micro-theatre session with reverse ticket pricing. 8pm at the Sala de Ensayo, Pere Francès Street 19, Vila. Reservations depending on capacity: 665187100.

Music

Mo’Jo’ Hand Trio. Blues. 9pm at Sa Panxa, Formentera.

Fair

Santa Eulària se n’Ocupa. Employment fair organised by Santa Eulària Town Hall. Speed interviews. From 8.45am to 2pm at the Conference Centre.

Conferences

‘El repte de l'habitatge a Eivissa: de la reflexió a la proposta’. Round table organised by the College of Architects as the closing event of its lecture series on housing. With Mariano Juan, councillor for Territory at the Consell de Eivissa; Alfonso Rojo, president of Pimeef; Juan Torres, director of Cáritas Ibiza; Clara Muñoz, director of the Fundació Salas; Marina Moheno, technical coordinator of the Aliança per l’Aigua; and Lluís Oliva, president of the Ibiza and Formentera branch of COAIB. Moderated by Cristina Martín, director of Diario de Ibiza. 6pm at Club Diario de Ibiza.

‘El valor d’educar’, with professors Elvira Ramon and Vicky Alemany. Moderated by Juan F. Ballesteros. Sant Joan Music School at 7pm. Free entry.

Holy Week events

Brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo y Resucitado Ibiza. Triduum in honour of Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo. Mass at 7.30pm. Veneration of the feet of Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo. Church of Santa Cruz, Ibiza.

'Frita de polp'. / Toni Escobar

SATURDAY 14 MARCH

Festivities

Sant Josep

10am to 2pm: 20th anniversary water polo event. Tournament celebrating the 20th anniversary of Club Waterpolo Sant Josep, followed by cadet and senior league matches. Sant Josep municipal swimming pool.

From 12pm: Polp a s’olla! 4th edition of the Octopus Fry Competition. Rules and registration at casamajora.blogspot.com (until 10 March). Pedestrian area in the centre of Sant Josep de sa Talaia. During the day: entertainment by Charanga del Mono. 1pm: Ball pagès with the Sant Josep Folkloric Group. 2pm: Popular octopus fry meal. Advance ticket sales at casamajora.blogspot.com. 2pm: Bluesmàfia electroacoustic. 4pm: Groovy Brothers. 6pm: Los del Varadero. 8pm: DJ Trapella. 10pm: Dalton Bang. Pedestrian area in the centre of Sant Josep de sa Talaia.

4pm: XXV CRI sa Talaia de Sant Josep. Time-trial race counting towards the Challenge Pitiüses. Registration through the Balearic Cycling Federation. Organised by Es Vedrà sports group. Sant Josep de sa Talaia.

8.15pm: Performance of Camins d’història. Oratori Joan Marí Cardona (musical theatre piece). Church.

8M

Eivissa

10am to 1pm: Workshop ‘Self-esteem and female empowerment’, led by Verónica Díaz Díaz. Casal de Igualdad. Limited places (prior registration: [igualtat@eivissa.es](mailto:igualtat@eivissa.es) or 971 39 76 26; deadline 11/03/2026).

Sant Antoni

9am to 2pm: Top Women Talks Eivissa, Club Nàutic Sant Antoni. Programme: 9am welcome; 9.15am ‘Muévete Bonito’ (Tamara de León); 10am ‘Your breathing, your revolution’ (Elena Pérez); 10.45am ‘What we learned without realising it’ (Eva Tur); 12pm ‘Your wardrobe as the language of success’ (Malena Rinaudo); 12.45pm ‘When what you show is aligned with who you are’ (Sandra Anguita); 1.30pm ‘Conscious entrepreneurship and getting out of autopilot’ (Mónica Quintero).

Sant Joan

7pm: ‘La gracia de las mujeres’, monologue by Encarna de las Heras. Music by the Sant Joan Municipal Music School. Town Hall plenary hall.

Gastronomy

Fira des Gerret 2026. Tastings, exhibitions and competitions centred on this fish. Live music and festive atmosphere. From 12pm on Sant Jaume Street in Santa Eulària.

IV Polp a s’Olla. Octopus fry competition. Ball pagès, concerts and entertainment. 2pm popular octopus fry meal. Registration at casamajora.blogspot.com until 10 March. From 1pm in the centre of Sant Josep.

VI Concurs de Sofrit Pagès de Corona (CANCELLED). Gastronomic competition with prizes for the best sofrit pagès. At 2pm sofrit at popular prices and music by Javi Box. From 9am at sa Rota d’en Coca in Santa Agnès.

Solidarity

‘Davall de sa Talaia’ festival. Children’s party, ball pagès, solidarity paella and performances by Melanie Penschow, Soniquete, Petit & Vázquez and DJ Nells, in support of the PKU Foundation and other metabolic disorders. From 11am at the sports ground of the Cervantes Cultural Centre.

Music

Carmen Consoli. Concert from the Barnasants series. 8.30pm at the Culture Hall (Cinema). Price: €8.

Rock d’en Bossa. Tribute festival to Ramon Bufí with Aykya, Canallas del Guateke + David Serra, Discover, Endèmics, Esta me la sé, Five Guys Walk into a Bar, Groove Garage, Simple Rock, The Metrallas and more. Food trucks. From 12pm to midnight at the Campito in Platja d’en Bossa.

Mo’Jo’ Hand Trio. Blues. 1pm at Can Jordi Blues Station and 4.30pm at Rosana’s.

Theatre

‘El proceso’. Comedy written by Paula Guida and directed by Alberto Sabina. With Lucas Tavarozzi, Antonio Reyes, Paula Guida and Pedro Moreno Orta. 8pm at the Can Ventosa Auditorium.

‘Camins d’història. Oratori Joan Marí Cardona’. Musical theatre work marking the centenary of the birth of the Ibizan historian. Cor de Sant Josep with actors from the IEE. Directed by Jordi Martí. Text by Bernat Joan. Music by Bartomeu Tur. 8.15pm at the church of Sant Josep. Free entry until full capacity.

Tradition

XXV Jornades de Cultura Popular: ‘New trends within the manifestations of Intangible Cultural Heritage’, by Vicent Torres Ferrer Benet. 8pm at Sa Nostra Sala (Aragó Street 17, Eivissa).

IX Jornada Pagesa de Can Coix. Crafts, traditional games, ball pagès, frita de porc, grilled sobrassada, batucada, raffle and more. 11.30am to 4pm at Can Coix school in Sant Antoni. Entry €1.

Humour

Yunez Chaib. Stand-up monologue. 8pm at the Cultural Centre of Jesús. Tickets on Billetto.

Astronomy

‘Preserving the starry sky’. Talks by Susana Malón and environmental workshops for children. Organised by Salvem sa Badia de Portmany, with the support of the Agrupació Astronòmica d’Eivissa. 5.30pm at Club Nàutic Sant Antoni.

Conference

TEDxIbiza. Thinking Cultura. On technology and popular culture. From 10am to 5pm at the Santa Eulària Conference Centre.

Poetry

‘Agua, pedra, flors i poesia’. Poetic walk with the DesporXades poets group. From 10.30am to 1pm at Ca n’Andreu des Trull, Sant Carles. Prior registration at [patrimoni@santaeularia.com](mailto:patrimoni@santaeularia.com).

Books

‘Morir no da miedo’. Presentation of the book by Víctor Almonacid Lamelas. 6pm to 8pm at the Hotel Montesol in Vila.

Environment

‘Saturdays at Juntos Farm’. Breakfasts and lunches, guided visits, workshops, children’s activities and talks. From 9am to 4pm at Juntos Farm in Santa Gertrudis.

Holy Week events

Brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo y Resucitado Ibiza. Triduum in honour of Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo. Mass at 7.30pm, followed by a concert by the Musical Group N. P. Jesús Cautivo. Church of Santa Cruz, Ibiza.

Ignatius Farray will be in Ibiza this weekend. / Efe

SUNDAY 15 MARCH

Festivities

Sant Josep

9am to 2pm: Popular table tennis tournament. Can Guerxo Sports Centre.

9am to 4pm: III Sant Josep Express, a gymkhana for young people and adults across the most remote areas of the municipality of Sant Josep (from 16 years old). Sant Josep de sa Talaia.

10am: Nordic walking departure La Bassa – Comte beaches. Meeting point: Cala Bassa beach car park.

11.30am: Slingshot competition organised by Club JASA. At s’Arenest.

2pm: Charity lunch in support of Manos Unidas. Church Square.

8.15pm: Performance of Camins d’història. Oratori Joan Marí Cardona (musical theatre piece). Church.

Humour

XI Festival Mal del Cap. Stand-up monologues by Ignatius Farray and Irene Minovas. 7pm at the Can Ventosa auditorium.

Music

‘Black Nights’. Concert by the Maya Alexander Quartet. Soul. 8pm at Café Pereyra.

Igea. Rock, folk and indie. 1.30pm at the calçotades at Can Berri, Sant Agustí.

Mo’Jo’ Hand Trio. Blues. 2pm at Cala Leña Restaurant in Santa Eulària.

Theatre

‘Píndoles teatrals’. Micro-theatre session with reverse ticket pricing. 7.30pm at Bistro Kfe in Vila.

Physical activity

Nordic Walking routes in Sant Josep: Cala Bassa – Platges de Comte route. Departure from Cala Bassa car park. Medium difficulty. At 10am. Registration is not required; participants only need to arrive 30 minutes in advance. The Town Hall provides walking poles if needed and dogs are not allowed.

Children

III Festival Música Jove. Workshop ‘Percu Cos’, held in three age groups at Can Ventosa: at 5pm for children aged 5 to 7, at 6pm for those aged 8 to 11 and at 7pm for ages 12 to 18. Free with prior registration at [www.festivalmusicajove.com](http://www.festivalmusicajove.com).

‘La tormenta’. Puppet show. Fetén Award 2025. 12pm at the Can Ventosa auditorium.

Commerce

16th Spring Stock Fair. Offers from local shops, children’s games, workshops, music by Swingin Tonic and Proyecto Sazón, tasting of local products. From 10am to 7pm on the Vara de Rey promenade in Vila.

Second-hand market. Stalls selling clothing, accessories, furniture and crafts, food trucks and face painting. Organised by Fun & Trucks. From 11am to 6pm in Jesús square.

Holy Week events

Brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo y Resucitado Ibiza. Triduum in honour of Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo. Mass at 10.30am. Medal ceremony for new members of the brotherhood. Church of Santa Cruz, Ibiza.

Exhibition by artists from Ibiza. / Vicent Marí

EXHIBITIONS

Carlota Gadea Marqués. ‘Rastres d’un crit’. Opening on Friday 13 March from 5pm to 8pm at También gallery in Santa Gertrudis, with the collaboration of SAFA. Monday to Friday from 10.30am to 2pm. Until 28 March.

El.Rol. Artworks. ‘El.Rol. va a la escuela’. Exhibition at the Escola d’Art d’Eivissa for International Women’s Day. Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm. Until 30 March.

Marco Zurita. ‘Cráneo’, sculptures. Can Jordi Blues Station. Until 14 April.

Mireia Colomar. ‘Emociones internas’, paintings. Opening on Friday 6 March at the Ocean Drive Ibiza hotel. Until 31 March.

Mauro García Socuéllamos. ‘Lluminositat policromàtica’, paintings. Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 1.30pm and from 4.30pm to 7.30pm at the Sant Jaume 72 gallery in Santa Eulària.

Noam Ofir. ‘All that glitters is gold’, photography. Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 7pm at Olas Gallery in Santa Eulària. Until 11 April.

‘Trenta-una artistes a Eivissa’. Exhibition of Ibizan women artists for 8M. Sa Nostra Sala, Aragó Street in Vila. Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, and Saturdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Until 28 March.

‘El amor las mujeres y la vida’. Works by Irene Alba and Cris AC. Can Portmany Cultural Centre in Sant Rafel. Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Until 21 March.

Sohar Villegas. ‘Nous somme nus’, video and photography. La Petite Galerie in Sant Joan. Open Sundays in March from 11am to 3pm.

‘Emperó!’. Exhibition by artist Aïda Miró for 8M. From 11am to 2pm and from 6pm to 8pm at the Ajuntament Vell Exhibition Hall in Formentera. Closed Sunday and Monday mornings. Until 14 March.

‘A flor de piel’. Works by Ana Lucero, Aphon Hengcharoen, Patricia Boned and Carmen Almécija. Cultural Centre of Jesús. Until the end of the month.

‘Homenaje a las pintoras naïf Ibiza – años 70’, by Amparo López. Parish house of Sant Joan. Monday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and Sundays from 10am to 2pm. Until 5 April.

MACE Focus VIII. Exhibition by William Mackinnon. 13 large-format works. Opening Saturday 28 February at 12pm at MACE. Until 31 May.

‘Marijo Ribas’. Exhibition ‘Pedrada’ from the Biennal B programme of the Es Baluard Contemporary Art Museum in Palma. Far de ses Coves Blanques in Sant Antoni. Until 4 April.

‘Mapa de Textures’. Collective exhibition from the Biennal B programme of the Es Baluard Contemporary Art Museum in Palma. Espai Cultural Sa Punta des Molí in Sant Antoni. Until 4 April.

Xico Castelló Ferrer. ‘Pailebots i balandres de cabotatge’, drawings. Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 2pm at the Far de la Mola in Formentera.

‘Más allá de la forma’. Collective exhibition at Estudio Laterna. Maia Bunge, Daniel Salorio Simonet and Kaori Yabusaki. Until 25 March. Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm and Saturdays by appointment.

Empar Boix. ‘Nusos Nus’, paintings. Monday to Sunday from 10am to 8pm at the Baleària hall at the port of Eivissa. Until 12 April.

‘Transcendental Ibiza, A Journey Through Light Codes’. Exhibition by Antonella Curti and Sofía Gómez Fonzo. Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 7pm at Olas Gallery in Santa Eulària.

Diana Bustamante. ‘Marines’, painting. Social lounge of Club Nàutic Sant Antoni. Until 15 March.

‘Amigos’ and ‘Tur Costa. Años 90–2000’. Double exhibition. The first with works from the Tur-Witt private collection and the second with works by Tur Costa. Estudi Tur Costa in Jesús. Visits by appointment: 689591641. Until spring 2026.

Winter exhibition at Espacio Micus. Works by Elena Vinyàrskaya (painting), Manuel Salgado (sculpture) and Julien Maunié (painting). Opening Sunday 30 November from 11am to 3pm. Espacio Micus, road from Jesús to Cala Llonga km 3. Open Sundays from 11am to 2pm or by appointment: 971191923. Until April 2026.

