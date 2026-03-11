Unsettled Wednesday in Ibiza and Formentera: how long will the rain continue?

Rain will mark the weather this Wednesday in Ibiza and Formentera, although conditions are expected to stabilise on Thursday and give way to a much sunnier Friday across the Pitiusas. According to the forecast from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Wednesday will be dominated by very cloudy skies and rainfall, a situation that will also bring patches of fog during both the morning and afternoon.

In Ibiza, the probability of rain reaches 65% between 6am and 12pm and rises to 75% between 12pm and 6pm, while in Formentera it stands at 55% during the morning and 65% throughout the day. By the evening, however, the risk of rainfall will disappear on both islands, suggesting a gradual improvement towards the end of the day.

Aemet also forecasts temperatures with little change or slightly rising. In Ibiza, thermometers will range between 10°C and 17°C on Wednesday, while in Formentera they will fluctuate between 12°C and 16°C. Winds will be light, in a day mainly characterised by cloud cover, humidity and an overall unsettled feel.

For Thursday, the forecast rules out rainfall, although mist or fog may still appear during the early hours. In Ibiza, partly cloudy skies are expected during the morning and midday, with temperatures between 8°C and 17°C, while in Formentera values will range from 11°C to 16°C.

The clearest change will arrive on Friday, when sunshine will take centre stage across the Pitiusas. The forecast points to clear or mostly clear skies with no rainfall. In Ibiza, temperatures will range between 11°C and 17°C, and in Formentera between 13°C and 16°C, in what will be a much more stable and distinctly spring-like day.