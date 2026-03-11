The body of the Italian man reported missing in Ibiza in June 2025 was not found at sea
The body shows no signs of violence
The body of Thomas Grumer, a 42-year-old Italian national whose disappearance was reported in June last year, was not found at sea off the coast of Ibiza three weeks ago, as reported by Italy’s public broadcaster RAI.
Diario de Ibiza has confirmed that the body of the man, identified through a DNA test, was discovered near a frequently used rural path in an area close to Cala Llonga, on the coast of the municipality of Santa Eulària.
Furthermore, Grumer does not appear to have died as a result of violence, as the forensic report found no signs pointing in that direction.
Missing two days before his contract ended
Grumer, who was born in Bolzano, was last seen on 16 June last year, two days before his employment contract with a hotel establishment in Santa Eulària was due to end. His relatives and friends filed a missing persons report with the authorities at the end of July.
Firefighters, the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (GREIM) and the Special Underwater Activities Group (GEAS) of the Guardia Civil took part in several search operations during August in the Sol d’en Serra area, after his motorcycle was found there. The searches were unsuccessful.
Shortly after the body was discovered, the organisation SOS Desaparecidos announced through its account on the social network 'X' that the alert regarding his disappearance had been cancelled, without providing further details.
Suscríbete para seguir leyendo
- ¿Cuánto valen una caña y un café en el nuevo Parador de Ibiza? Estos son los precios de la cafetería del nuevo hotel
- SOSdesaparecidos desactiva la búsqueda en Ibiza de Thomas Grumer y medios italianos afiman que fue encontrado muerto en el mar
- Vicente Bujosa, en silla de ruedas al Parador de Ibiza: “He podido subir a Dalt Vila en el ascensor, llevaba 30 años esperando este momento”
- ¿Por qué tienes que presentar un ticket de compra de sepia de Ibiza para participar en la 'Fira de la Sèpia'?
- Esta es la cantidad que necesitas tener ahorrada para la entrada de una vivienda de dos habitaciones en Ibiza
- La fundación que heredó Villa Otilia destinará el 30% de su venta a un proyecto local
- CaixaBank entrega las placas Michelin 2026 a once restaurantes de Ibiza y Formentera
- Matthieu Dehaudt, hostelero en Ibiza: 'Quieren hacer una isla para millonarios, pero dentro de poco no habrá nadie para servirlos