The body of the Italian man reported missing in Ibiza in June 2025 was not found at sea

The body shows no signs of violence

The Italian whose body was found in Cala Llonga.

César Navarro Adame

Ibiza

The body of Thomas Grumer, a 42-year-old Italian national whose disappearance was reported in June last year, was not found at sea off the coast of Ibiza three weeks ago, as reported by Italy’s public broadcaster RAI.

Diario de Ibiza has confirmed that the body of the man, identified through a DNA test, was discovered near a frequently used rural path in an area close to Cala Llonga, on the coast of the municipality of Santa Eulària.

Furthermore, Grumer does not appear to have died as a result of violence, as the forensic report found no signs pointing in that direction.

Missing two days before his contract ended

Grumer, who was born in Bolzano, was last seen on 16 June last year, two days before his employment contract with a hotel establishment in Santa Eulària was due to end. His relatives and friends filed a missing persons report with the authorities at the end of July.

Firefighters, the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (GREIM) and the Special Underwater Activities Group (GEAS) of the Guardia Civil took part in several search operations during August in the Sol d’en Serra area, after his motorcycle was found there. The searches were unsuccessful.

Shortly after the body was discovered, the organisation SOS Desaparecidos announced through its account on the social network 'X' that the alert regarding his disappearance had been cancelled, without providing further details.

