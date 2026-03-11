Stunning views and historic surroundings: what surprises the first guests at the Ibiza Parador

Among centuries-old walls, quiet courtyards and open views over the Mediterranean, the first guests to arrive at the Ibiza Parador agree on one thing: the constant sense of surprise as they discover every corner of the establishment. The excitement, the views and the feeling of being in a unique location shape the first hours of those beginning their experience on the hotel’s opening day.

“We keep discovering things and everything surprises us”, say Anna Lara and Joaquín Ortiz, a couple from Sabadell who have become some of the first guests to stay at the hotel housed within the castle of Dalt Vila. Their visit carries special meaning, as they had been waiting for this moment for years.

“We knew there had been construction work here for a long time and we always wondered when it would open”.

“We had been waiting almost twenty years for this Parador to be inaugurated”, they admit.

A setting that makes the difference

For them, this is not their first visit to Ibiza, as it is their third trip to the island. However, this stay had one main purpose: to discover the new hotel.

“We are fans of Paradores and whenever we travel we try to stay in one”.

According to them, the difference compared with a conventional hotel can be seen in several details. “What sets Paradores apart is the setting — the locations where they are built are unique”.

They also describe the welcome from the staff, the service and the cleanliness as “five-star”. Their first impressions have been more than positive. “We’ve loved it”, they say while continuing to explore the different spaces within the building.

Sergio G. Cañizares

A return to Ibiza full of excitement

A few metres away, Rosa and Antonio, a couple from Valencia, are experiencing the stay with similar enthusiasm.

For them, Ibiza is a destination they return to every year. “I’ve been visiting the island every year since 2004", Rosa explains, adding that whenever she can, she returns. “I love Ibiza: the landscapes, the places to eat, the people”.

She also explains that the opening of the hotel was something she had been following for a long time. “About fifteen years ago I used to see the construction works whenever I passed by and I thought: ‘This is going to be wonderful’”, she says enthusiastically.

When she finally heard that the hotel was opening, she did not hesitate to make a reservation. “As members of Paradores, I booked immediately to come today”. The surprise was even greater when they realised they were among the first guests. “We didn’t know — it was a complete surprise”, she says.

Visitors to the bar at the Parador de Ibiza. / Sergio G. Cañizares

Among the first impressions of their stay, one image stands out for Rosa in particular: “What impressed me the most was the view from the bathroom”. She says that “her heart skipped a beat” when she saw Formentera through the large window.

Beyond the scenery, she also highlights the architectural work carried out on the building. “I love how they built the entire courtyard and how they preserved the historic structure of the castle”.

Although they have not yet explored all the facilities, the hotel staff have already offered them a guided tour to explain each part of the complex.

History and tranquillity at the top of the city

Antonio also emphasises the atmosphere that the place conveys when walking around it. “What they have achieved here is a perfect combination between the modern and all the history of the place”, he explains.

“Phoenicians, Romans and Arabs have passed through here, and at the same time there is extraordinary peace when you walk along these walls”. He refers to the walk he took along the side of the hotel, next to the swimming pool.

For the couple, this combination of historical heritage, landscape and tranquillity makes the experience “hard to match”.

When asked where they would place the hotel in the ranking of the Paradores network, they answer quickly: “Number one”. Rosa adds that she does not think any other will be able to surpass it. “Ibiza has incredible landscapes”.

First guests at the Parador de Ibiza. / Sergio G. Cañizares

During their stay, they already know how they want to enjoy the island calmly. “We want to eat well, relax and make the most of the facilities during the two days we’ll be here”, says Antonio.

A café also open to visitors

While the first guests explore the hotel, the café has also begun receiving visitors who simply come to enjoy the surroundings.

During Tuesday morning the atmosphere was calm: three tables occupied and six people having breakfast while looking out over the landscape. Among them was Javier, from Lleida, who arrived while walking through the castle. “I was exploring the area and decided to stop by for a drink”, he says, adding happily: “Of course I would come back”.

Like the guests, he says the architecture of the building is what he liked most. When asked about the prices at the bar, Javier considers them to be in line with the island and says he did not notice a big difference compared with other similar hotels.

As an interesting detail, the café serves biscuits with coffee that are handmade by the nuns of the nearby Convent of San Cristòfol (ses monges tancades) — a small touch that adds tradition and local flavour to the experience.

Positive expectations for the season

From the Ibiza Parador, officials say expectations for the season are positive.

According to Alba Zafra, the hotel’s press officer, key dates such as Easter or the Dalt Vila Medieval Fair are already showing high demand.

The Paradores chain hopes that the new hotel will help present another way of discovering Ibiza, more closely linked to heritage, culture and gastronomy, and that it will contribute to strengthening the seasonal diversification of tourism on the island.