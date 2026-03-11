Complicated week for mobility in Ibiza: several roads and avenues closed

Mobility in different parts of Ibiza will be affected during the week due to several maintenance and repair works that will require road closures and traffic restrictions on various roads and avenues across the island.

One of the most affected points will be the access to Jesús, where drivers will find the main entrance closed for several days. The Consell de Ibiza has announced the closure of a section of the EI-100, the road that connects this town with Cala Llonga, in order to repair the road surface.

Closure in the centre of Jesús

Specifically, the affected section is the stretch between Gavina Street and Cap Martinet Street, in the centre of the town. The works require the complete closure of traffic at this point, a situation that is expected to last until Friday.

To minimise disruption, the Consell has established an alternative diversion route for vehicles. The island authority has stressed the importance of drivers paying attention to the signage installed in the area and following the instructions of the workers operating on the road.

Works also in Puig d’en Valls

These disruptions are in addition to other works scheduled in the municipality of Santa Eulària. The Town Hall will begin repair works this Wednesday on the sewerage network on Ibiza Avenue in the town of Puig d’en Valls.

The works are expected to last approximately one week and during that period traffic will be restricted on this road. Access will be closed to general traffic, although residents of the area will still be allowed to pass.

Cleaning of drainage networks on one of the city’s main avenues

Meanwhile, Ibiza Town Hall has announced that this Wednesday cleaning works will be carried out on the sewerage network and drains on Bartomeu de Roselló Avenue.

The operation will affect the right lane of the road and will begin from 7am. The works will be carried out by municipal cleaning services together with the company Valoriza and the water service concessionaire Aqualia.