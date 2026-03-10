Rain puts Ibiza on alert again: Aemet issues yellow warning for Tuesday

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecast a day of heavy rain for Ibiza and Formentera this Tuesday. The sky was expected to begin clouding over from 10am, when meteorologists activated a yellow weather warning. The alert was set to remain in place until 11:59pm.

According to Aemet, rainfall could reach up to 20 litres per square metre in one hour.

The probability of rain was expected to increase throughout the day. Early in the morning it stood at 55%, rising to 85% from 6pm onwards.

Temperatures were forecast to range between 11°C minimum and 16°C maximum.

The rainy spell was expected to continue until Wednesday morning.