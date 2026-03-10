Ibiza residents denounce playground closed since October: “It’s abandoned and full of rubbish”

“Since the end of last summer we have had no news about what is going to happen with the park”, residents of Platja d’en Bossa complain about the condition of the children’s playground located at 3 Federico García Lorca Street, which has been closed since October due to improvement works that, they say, have been at a standstill for months.

They also point out that they have received no clear information from Ibiza Town Hall. The playground was cordoned off in order to carry out refurbishment works, including the installation of shade canopies to provide protection during the summer months because of the high temperatures. However, according to residents, activity at the site stopped before last Christmas.

“It was closed in October, the entire playground was dismantled and some canvas coverings were installed, but since before Christmas the works have been at a standstill and no one has been seen working”, explained a resident of the neighbourhood who, together with other locals, has spent months trying to obtain answers about the situation.

According to residents, the closure took place without much prior information for regular users of the space.

“We read in the press that improvements were going to be made because of the heat and the sun, but it was simply closed and that was it — no deadlines or explanations”, they complain.

Increasingly deteriorated

As the months have passed, neighbours say the situation has not improved and the area has actually deteriorated further. After the winter rains and storms, several fences have fallen down, some of the canvas coverings have come loose and rubbish has accumulated inside the enclosure.

“With the bad weather the park is getting worse and worse”, lamented one resident.

The lack of information from the authorities is one of the aspects that worries families in the neighbourhood the most. According to residents, several parents have tried to contact the council through the Línea Verde mobile app and through direct enquiries to municipal officials, but so far they have not received clear answers.

“We only saw someone from the Town Hall once, when the works started, and after that never again”, said another neighbour.

Residents say that since then they have received no communication about the status of the works or a possible reopening date.

Condition of the Platja d'en Bossa playground. / Vicent Mari

The only playground in the area

The closure of the playground is particularly affecting families with young children, as it is the only nearby play area in this part of the neighbourhood.

“I have a one-and-a-half-year-old son and I cannot take him to the park — there isn’t another one nearby”, said a father who lives in the area, while other residents agree that alternatives are very limited.

In addition to the condition of the playground, residents also complain about maintenance problems in other public spaces in the neighbourhood, such as uncut grass and hedges or rubbish accumulating in some streets.

“Everything is abandoned and nobody does anything”, said a local resident.

Faced with this situation, families are calling on the Town Hall to resume the works as soon as possible and carry out the improvements that were initially announced.

Residents also fear that if the works do not restart soon, the arrival of the tourist season could make the situation even more complicated. From June, regulations come into force that limit construction works near hotels during the busiest months, and this playground is located next to one of these establishments, which is due to reopen in May.

The Town Hall’s response

For its part, the Ibiza Town Hall explained that the playground had to remain closed after the heavy rains recorded on 30 September.

According to municipal sources, although the space had already been closed for the installation of shade structures, the rainfall caused damage to the pavement, which forced the council to keep the park closed for safety reasons.

The council says it plans to replace the damaged surface and refurbish the space.

“We expect to have it renovated and reopen the park in the coming months”, municipal sources stated.

Meanwhile, the area remains fenced off and with no visible activity, accumulating rubbish and leaving the neighbourhood without one of the few public spaces for children’s play, residents complain.