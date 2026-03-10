Balearic Islands promote Anti-Intrusion Board: Ibiza’s model extended across all islands

The coordination model that emerged more than five years ago in Ibiza to tackle illegal activity has now been elevated to regional level. The Balearic Government formally established the Balearic Anti-Intrusion Board this Monday, a collegiate body attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Government Action Coordination and Local Cooperation, whose aim is to strengthen institutional coordination and promote effective policies to prevent, monitor and eradicate illegal activity in the Balearic Islands.

The president of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens, chaired the meeting and afterwards highlighted that Ibiza has become “a benchmark” in the fight against illegal activity thanks to the coordination model promoted by the Ibiza Island Council. She explained that the goal now is to “replicate this path across all the islands”.

“We are very pleased and we welcome the fact that the Balearic Government has created this forum for exchanging information in order to improve the fight against illegal activity, and that it has looked to the example of the island of Ibiza and the results that are being achieved”, said the first vice-president and executive councillor for the Department of Territory, Tourism Planning, Mobility, Road Infrastructure and the Fight Against Illegal Activity, Mariano Juan Colomar, after the meeting held at the Consolat de Mar in Mallorca.

Also present at the meeting were the Minister of the Presidency, Antònia Maria Estarellas; the Minister of Tourism, Jaume Bauzà; representatives from the Federation of Local Entities of the Balearic Islands and the Government Delegation, as well as the president of the Formentera Island Council, Óscar Portas Juan.

Ibiza, pioneer in the fight against illegal activity

The Ibiza Island Council has been a pioneer in tackling illegal offers and in establishing the Ibiza Anti-Intrusion Board. Since last year, the body has brought together representatives from the Balearic Government, local councils, hotel associations, trade unions, the economic sector and the Government Delegation.

Drawing on this experience, Mariano Juan Colomar used the meeting to present “the results of eliminating 18,000 illegal tourist beds on the island and of the fight against and eradication of pirate transport services at Ibiza Airport”.

He also shared and “emphasised” several priorities: “In the case of illegal activity at the Balearic level, the main priorities would also include illegal nautical charters, commerce, the property sector and leisure, which are the sectors most affected by illegal tourism offers and unfair competition against those who comply with the law and pay their taxes”.

Tackling illegal activity in a cross-sector way

“Ibiza is the benchmark to follow because it was the first to begin working against illegal activity. They have been doing it for many years, they have more experience than the other islands and we have to learn from them. We must follow the path of what has been done well and avoid repeating mistakes where they may have been made”, said Óscar Portas.

In this regard, Portas described the Government’s initiative to create the board as “very positive” and noted that the first point emphasised at the meeting was that the body is not focused solely on what had traditionally been associated with illegal activity — namely illegal tourist rentals — but that the issue will now be addressed in a transversal manner, as unauthorised activity affects many different sectors and areas.

Among these, Marga Prohens mentioned passenger transport, commerce, industry — including illegal mechanical workshops or unqualified electricians — and the nautical sector, noting that such activities “compromise everyone’s safety”.

Formentera, the island with the fewest resources

Regarding Formentera, Portas stressed that “of the four islands, it is precisely the one with the fewest resources to act”, which is why it attends the board meetings with the intention of “listening and learning as much as possible”.

“The first thing we must do is draw up a clear picture of the real situation on the island. We have some data on illegal tourist accommodation, but we still need to analyse the rest of the sectors in greater detail”, he explained.

Portas also recalled that last February the new Tourism inspector for Formentera took up his post to strengthen the fight against illegal activity on the island.

“Until now we did not have any inspectors and next month we will have a second one, which are important steps forward, in addition to the inspection wardens we already have in different areas”.

To make the best possible use of the available resources, the president explained that the council had decided to unify the different inspection areas into a single multidisciplinary inspection unit, which will focus on different sectors depending on the time of year and current needs.

He also noted that the meeting addressed existing legislation and what it allows or prevents authorities from doing: “At this point the Balearic Government will look into modifying regulations or creating new ones”, Portas said.

Working groups against illegal activity

Following this first meeting, it was agreed that working subgroups will be created after Easter. These groups will focus on setting objectives in the different economic sectors affected by illegal activity and on developing proposals that are “feasible”.

In addition to the work carried out in Ibiza, Marga Prohens acknowledged the measures implemented by the island councils and local authorities to strengthen inspection efforts.

“The result is that over the past year we have collectively eliminated more than 30,000 illegal tourist places across the Balearic Islands”, she underlined.

With the regional Anti-Intrusion Board now formally established, Prohens expressed her determination to “protect all those sectors, small business owners and self-employed workers who do things properly”, concluding: “There is still much work to be done and we do not want to look the other way”.