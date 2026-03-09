Good weather drives surge in visitors to Ibiza Parador, with queues and complaints about lack of basic services
Sunday’s fine weather has boosted visits to the Ibiza Parador during the second day of its open days, after a first day on Saturday marked by rain from storm Regina
The good weather on Sunday led to a sharp rise in the number of visitors on the second day of open doors at the Ibiza Parador, where queues of up to an hour formed outside the entrance.
During the sunny Sunday morning, hundreds of people made their way up to Dalt Vila eager to see the brand-new building, inaugurated just two weeks earlier and set to welcome its first guests on Tuesday, 10 March. The queue to access the interior of the former castle in the walled city began in the Es Soto area and stretched all the way to the Parador entrance, located in Cathedral Square. Visitors also had to queue once inside.
Some visitors told Diario de Ibiza that the waiting time to enter the complex was almost an hour and that, in order to visit the rooms, bedrooms and communal areas, they had to queue for around half an hour.
In addition, many people asked where they could get something to drink “because they were thirsty and there was nothing open nearby”, another visitor pointed out. She also noted that those who had walked up to Dalt Vila with their dogs “had to turn back because they were not allowed in” to the new hotel belonging to Spain’s Paradores chain.
The Ibiza Parador, inaugurated on 23 February, opened its doors to the public for the first time on Saturday in a day affected by the rain brought by storm Regina.
