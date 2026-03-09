8M in Ibiza: in the name of the victim of the brutal assault in Sant Antoni

The memory of the victim of the brutal sexist assault in Sant Antoni presided over this Sunday’s celebration of International Women’s Day on Vara de Rey promenade in Ibiza Town, where around 150 people gathered, according to estimates provided by the Government Delegation. Three weeks after the attack carried out by her former partner — which has left the woman hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) — someone very close to her was responsible for reading the manifesto that concluded the day of protest in the city centre.

“Justice means having a public protection system that is truly effective. One where the failure of an electronic bracelet or the calculation of distances in a restraining order does not put the life of any woman at risk again. Assaulted comrades from Sant Antoni: you are not alone, you have all our strength!” proclaimed Paula Romero, receiving a warm and loud response backed by the drums of a 'batucada' group in an emotional moment on Vara de Rey. Her use of the plural referred to the victim’s sister and mother, who were also attacked by the aggressor on the day of the incident.

Reading of the 8M manifesto. / VICENT MARÍ

“This is something that affects me personally and it could have been avoided. There should have been a greater distance in the restraining order. If only a few metres are set, how is the police supposed to arrive in time? Even the ambulance did not arrive in time. Those distances should be revised. Nothing is done until something happens”, Romero told Diario de Ibiza after reading the manifesto, while receiving congratulations from her colleagues, aware that it was a very special day for her.

Facing the far right

The organisers had intended to do “something significant” to highlight the case in Sant Antoni, which occurred on 15 February, but ultimately opted for a simple mention in the manifesto out of “respect for the family”, according to Dessiré Ruiz, from the Associació de Dones Progressistes d'Eivissa.

Guillermo Sáez

“Obviously, we wanted to pay tribute to her, to her mother, to her sister and to all those women who are in similar situations or who could potentially become victims”, she stressed.

The gathering was also attended by representatives of the political left, such as Milena Herrera, a PSOE member of Spain’s Congress of Deputies, and the party’s secretary general in Ibiza, Vicent Roselló, who denounced that “there is a political sector rooted in the right, and especially in the far right, that denies that women should have the same rights, that they should be able to make the same demands and continue to progress”.

“There is a wave of denialism coming mainly from Vox, which is causing a great deal of harm because it acts as a reactionary loudspeaker against women’s rights, their development and their identity”, he added.

Rights at risk

This warning also formed part of the manifesto, which alerted to “global and local fascist discourses, the rollback of rights and imperialist wars”.

“Today we call for the defence of every right that has been won because these rights are not negotiable, and we will defend them against any attack, including the persecution and systematic harassment that many feminists today receive from the manosphere simply for expressing our opinions and defending our dignity in the public sphere”, the statement declared.

Tour of Vara de Rey in tribute to the victims of Sant Antoni. / VICENT MARÍ.

The 8M Commission also emphasised that women’s rights “are not a gift nor a concession”, but rather “the result of decades of feminist struggle by working women inside and outside the home, by students, trade unionists and activists in feminist collectives who fought before us”.

“Thanks to them we have achieved social, labour and sexual rights and made a more diverse and dignified life possible. But rights can also be lost”, they warned.

The demonstrators also demanded “justice in the face of all forms of sexist violence”, whether “physical, psychological, sexual, economic or institutional”.

“Justice against the culture of impunity and silence. Against the assaults that also occur in contexts of leisure and tourism, in the workplace, in schools and secondary schools; we want effective prevention and reparation for all”, they called for.