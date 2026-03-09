8M in Ibiza: Criticism over “counter-programming” and new uses of the Casal d’Igualtat

The celebration of International Women’s Day in Ibiza was marked by its timing — and almost its location — coinciding with the Cursa per la Dona, whose finish line was set up in Reina Sofía Park, leading to conflicting views about the situation. Was this overlap positive or negative? Did the race reduce the visibility of the demonstration, or did it instead encourage people to move from one event to the other?

Dessiré Ruiz, from the Associació de Dones Progressistes d'Eivissa, criticised what she described as the “counter-programming” of the sporting event.

“The fact that today we are gathered here rather than marching through the city is clear proof that we are not part of certain agendas and that other matters are prioritised, such as a race that could have taken place on any other Sunday”, she told Diario de Ibiza.

The “pink cage”

Municipal sources recalled that the idea behind the Cursa per la Dona, as already happened last year in its first edition, is for it to be held on the Sunday of the week in which 8M takes place. This time, however, 8 March itself fell on a Sunday.

In order to prevent the two events from coinciding, the Town Hall proposed delaying the 8M event by a few hours and holding it in the afternoon, a possibility that the 8M committee declined. The council also stated that it had offered “maximum collaboration” throughout the week to the organisers of the feminist event.

The Cursa de la Dona is linked to Spain’s official Carreras de la Mujer race circuit, which gathers more than 100,000 participants across the country throughout its annual calendar. Similar events were held this Sunday in Palma, Murcia and Córdoba, while the largest races — such as those in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Seville — take place at other times of the year.

Ruiz acknowledged that the race is “very commendable”, but criticised not only its timing in the calendar but also the colour chosen for the T-shirts given to all participants.

“It is very telling that the T-shirts are pink. There was no need to choose that colour. The colour used to represent the demand for equality between women and men is not that one. Pink is the cage within a sexist, patriarchal and capitalist society”, she said.

New uses for the Casal

Meanwhile, the 8M committee has also expressed dissatisfaction with the recent approval of new regulations governing the operation and use of the Casal d’Igualtat.

“It was a space intended for advocacy and for feminist associations and organisations to have a place of their own, but the Town Hall has decided to open it up to all kinds of needs, undermining its main purpose”, lamented the representative of Dones Progressistes.

For example, the venue hosted a charity haircutting event yesterday aimed at vulnerable people. Last Wednesday, the Casal d’Igualtat also held an open day organised by the College of Property Administrators of the Balearic Islands, where residents could seek advice about rental issues and homeowners’ associations.