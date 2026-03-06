The extraordinary journey of the woman who fled Ibiza with her son: “I’m in shock but happy. Today I believe in justice”

“My mum is the best mum in the world because she never abandoned me”. It is striking to hear these words from a woman who has spent more than a decade living in hiding to protect her son. Perhaps one day Bruno will say the same about María Venturo — his mother, who took him from Ibiza when he was just three years old and fled abroad with him. Specifically to Italy, as María now feels able to reveal with the approval of her lawyer, following a court decision that has dramatically changed her life.

For years, María had been subject to an international arrest warrant for an alleged offence of child abduction. That situation ended on Wednesday when the Provincial Court of Palma ordered the case to be dismissed. The decision went against the opinion of the prosecution and overturned the ruling of Ibiza’s Court of Instruction No. 2, which nine months earlier had refused to close the proceedings.

“I’m in shock, but happy. It will take me time to get used to living without fear. Bruno is well, but he also has to adapt. Now he will finally be able to be a pre-teen like any other. I changed my name, but Bruno was always Bruno — I didn’t want him to lose his identity. We only hid”, María says in conversation with Diario de Ibiza.

She had what seemed like a promising life in Ibiza. She owned a clothing shop in Sant Antoni. She had a three-year-old son. She had a green Mini Cooper that they both adored. Everything changed when her partner and the child’s father, Edgardo Milessi, began to behave in ways she describes as “violent and mentally unstable”.

“Months later Bruno began telling me about the sexual abuse [allegedly committed by his father]. I believe life eventually puts everyone in their place. Today I believe in justice”, she says about her former partner, who has been convicted twice for committing sexual abuse while tattooing clients in his studio.

A radical decision

“Neither the previous complaints from two British minors nor the report of the sexual abuse of my baby were properly investigated. The warning signs were already there at that time. A psychological assessment or an investigation would have shown the behavioural pattern back then,” María says now.

At the time she turned to a child psychology centre to try to clarify what was happening. After an extensive assessment, the centre concluded there was more than one “possible indicator of sexual abuse”. She filed a complaint with the Ibiza court, which closed the case within 48 hours. Rather than resign herself to the decision, she took action. Goodbye Ibiza. Hello Italy.

Bruno, skating with a group of friends. / D.I.

Starting a new life far from home is already difficult. Doing so while living in hiding is far harder. Although María was technically a fugitive from justice, she received support from the beginning.

“Renting a flat was the hardest part because things in Italy are much more official and controlled. Without a tax code you can’t do anything, not even go to the dentist. When I arrived, a friend found me a room in the home of an elderly woman. We were like a hot potato — everyone was afraid”, she recalls of those uncertain early days.

Over time, María and Bruno met many people who helped them in different ways: food, clothes, toys and anything useful.

“Many people felt that I was a mother in difficulty and they helped us. Not with money, but in many other ways. Many things happened that I can only explain by saying we were protected by something much bigger. I call it the universe”.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, another mother was sacrificing everything to help her — her own mother.

“I could not have survived without my mum’s help. She rented out rooms, sent me her pension and lived with almost nothing. Many times she ate what the state provided as a food basket in Argentina”.

After leaving behind her clothing shop in Sant Antoni, María realised she would have to accept any job that allowed her to earn some money. She worked as a nanny and a cleaner, sold crocheted dolls she made herself, even homemade empanadas and soups at markets, sometimes exchanging food for other products.

“Whatever I did, Bruno was always with me.”

Home education

Instead of attending school, Bruno was educated at home by María, following Italy’s official parental schooling protocol. They used Italian school textbooks and others that his grandmother sent from Argentina.

During this time María discovered that her son had high intellectual abilities, a talent for languages and an interest in complex subjects such as programming and robotics.

However, she believed that books alone were not enough. They spent “endless hours in parks so he could play and socialise”.

“I wanted him to have all the opportunities any other child his age would have,” she recalls. When Bruno turned 11, he finally began attending school.

“He needed his own space. A world without me.”

Looking back, María says she has no regrets.

“In life you either have time or money, and I had time for him. Being a mother is the most wonderful experience in the world and I enjoyed every minute as if it were the last. It’s like living as if you might die tomorrow — you live more intensely today. It’s a little sad, but real. That’s how I lived my motherhood.”

During all those years in exile, she missed many things — especially the people she loved, because “being alone was the hardest part”.

“Places don’t matter, people do. That phrase is completely true,” she says.

For now, they do not know when they will be able to return to Ibiza or travel to Argentina. First there is paperwork: applying for passports and registering as residents in Italy.

Then, all the things that were impossible for so long.

“We have many dreams about things we’ve never done, especially Bruno. Going on holiday to the beach, travelling by plane, Bruno joining a football course or taking swimming lessons… But what I miss most is the peace of simply being myself.”