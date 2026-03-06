Police investigate the circulation of a sexual video involving several minors in Ibiza
Officers consider a case of sexual assault unlikely
Europa Press
Spain’s National Police have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the circulation of a sexual video involving several minors in the city of Ibiza.
According to information first reported by Cadena SER and confirmed to Europa Press by sources close to the case, investigators believe the incident may constitute a potential offence related to the unlawful disclosure of private information.
The investigation is being carried out by officers from the Family and Women’s Care Unit (UFAM). At this stage, police consider it unlikely that the case involves sexual assault, although this possibility has not yet been completely ruled out.
The events took place last week and were reportedly reported to the authorities by a person who is not directly a victim of the video’s circulation.
Police are currently taking statements from individuals connected to the case in order to continue advancing the investigation and clarify the facts.
