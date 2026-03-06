Cold temperatures, strong winds and rough seas: Storm ‘Regina’ hits Ibiza and Formentera

Ibiza woke up this Friday with unusually cold temperatures for the time of year in several parts of the island. Thermometers recorded 6°C in Sant Joan, the lowest value of the morning, while in other locations minimum temperatures stood at around 8°C.

The minimum temperatures recorded early on Friday morning were 6°C in Sant Joan and 8°C in Sant Antoni, at Ibiza Airport, in Formentera and at coastal weather stations across Ibiza. The day therefore began with a cool atmosphere, particularly inland, where the temperature drop during the night was more noticeable.

Weather warning for wind and rough seas

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow warning on Friday for coastal phenomena in Ibiza and Formentera. A low-level warning (with a probability between 40% and 70%) has been activated due to strong southerly winds and rough seas.

The first warning will remain in force on Friday between 20:00 and 23:59, when southerly wind gusts of between 50 and 60 km/h (force 7) are expected, accompanied by waves of up to three metres in coastal areas.

The situation is expected to continue during the early hours of Saturday. The second warning will remain active from 00:00 until 05:59 on Saturday, with forecasts of southerly winds reaching between 50 and 60 km/h and waves close to three metres.

A windy start to the weekend

With these conditions, the start of the weekend will be marked by moderate to strong southerly winds and rough seas, particularly during the night and early morning. Authorities recommend caution for boats and for anyone approaching the coastline during the hours when the wind is expected to be strongest.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will remain cool during the early hours of the day, although they are expected to rise slightly during the central part of the day.