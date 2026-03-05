Attention, foodies: this is the winning recipe from the 2nd Creative Omelette Competition with Ibiza red potatoes

The Spanish potato omelette has something of a ritual about it: patience, controlled heat and the perfect balance of salt. With that philosophy in mind, José Luis Sierra, chef at Bon Lloc restaurant, took first prize in the 2nd Creative Potato Omelette Competition using Ibiza red potatoes. And the best part: his recipe is no secret.

“Nowadays there are no secrets in cooking. Sharing knowledge is what has allowed gastronomy to evolve so much”, explains the chef, who has been working at Bon Lloc for just over a month.

A simple but very precise recipe

The formula that impressed the jury is surprisingly simple, although highly precise:

1,600 grams of potatoes

1 kilogram of eggs

12 grams of salt

Sierra insists the key is to prepare it the same way every time in order to achieve a very creamy texture. “It requires patience and care”, he summarises. To ensure the exact cooking point, he even uses a base thermometer to control the temperature of the frying pan before turning the omelette.

José Luis's Spanish omelette. / Marisol Plaza

No onion, and the potato takes centre stage

His version contains no onion — a deliberate choice. “I wanted to maximise the flavour of the Ibiza red potato”, he told Diario de Ibiza. He also aims for a very specific finish: “I like it to be yellow, like a French omelette, but with potatoes”. It is the same recipe he prepares at the restaurant where he works, repeating it time and again to achieve consistent results.

A Basque-inspired touch: the “txapela”

He added a creative finishing touch inspired by the tortilla with txapela, a Basque speciality in which the classic potato omelette is topped with a thin layer of French omelette, resembling a beret. In the competition, he finished it with a topping of egg yolk gel, while in the restaurant version he usually adds egg yolk gel with garlic.

Presentation of the winning tortilla. / M.P

The family behind the secret

Although Sierra has mastered the technique, he says the real secret was learned at home. “My grandmother and my mother know it better than I do. Their omelette is even better”. It is no coincidence: his mother won a tortilla competition years ago in Vara de Rey. For him, the most critical element is salt. If it is lacking or poorly balanced, he says, the flavour is thrown off. “It’s a very common mistake in many omelettes”.

Sierra admits he is a great admirer of two dishes: Spanish potato omelette and spaghetti Bolognese. But the omelette holds a special place for him, as he considers it “a temple”. Interestingly, he had not originally planned to enter the competition this year. His idea was to compete in the next edition, because he had not yet worked much with Ibiza’s red potato. However, he eventually decided to take part — and ended up winning. “I had a great time. I was very inspired and very patient”, he recalls.

Hearing his name announced as the winner was “magical”, he says. “When I heard my name as the winner, I immediately thought of my mother".