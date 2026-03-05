All the stops on Ibiza’s most famous pintxo route: a guide to navigating ‘Pintxa Sant Antoni’

The 17th edition of Ibiza’s most famous pintxo route, ‘Pintxa Sant Antoni’, is about to begin. The first week of this year’s event starts on Thursday 5 March and will run until 2 April. Sant Antoni Town Hall has already presented the new features of this edition and published the official route guide, which includes 23 participating venues — one more than last year.

There are two types of pintxos available: standard pintxos, priced at €3.50 including a drink, and the so-called ‘caprintxos’, which are more elaborate creations offered only by some establishments and priced slightly higher. The cheapest caprintxo — a Mexican spiced meat tartlet — costs €5, while the most expensive options (mini burger, entrecôte with sauce, pad thai or beef tenderloin) cost €8. Some venues also offer vegetarian, vegan, sweet and gluten-free options.

To make it easier for visitors to reach every venue, Sant Antoni Town Hall has arranged a small tourist train that will run through the town centre and extend to areas further away, such as Avenida Doctor Fleming and the es Molí district. The first departure leaves at 7pm from Taberna Cebo (carrer des Molí, 12), and the last trip departs from the same point at 10.30pm.

All venues and their types of pintxos

9-2-Ocho Be Guanche

Standard pintxo, vegetarian, vegan, sweet and caprintxo: octopus ropa vieja (shredded octopus stew) (€7).

Amazonia

Standard pintxo, vegetarian and caprintxo: island-style bite (€7).

Café Tetouan

Standard pintxo.

Can Gust

Standard pintxo, sweet and gluten-free.

Can Mami

Standard pintxo, vegetarian, vegan, sweet and caprintxo: mini burger with goat’s cheese, rocket, caramelised onion, sobrassada and homemade bread (€8).

Es Mirai

Standard pintxo, vegetarian, vegan, sweet and caprintxo: lasagne (€7).

Golden Buddha

Standard pintxo, vegetarian, vegan, sweet, gluten-free and caprintxo: Thai red prawn curry with jasmine rice (€6.20).

Grill Sant Antoni

Standard pintxo, vegetarian, vegan, sweet, gluten-free and caprintxo: serranito beef sandwich with ham, cheese and green pepper (€6).

Hotel Mitjorn

Standard pintxo and vegetarian.

Josefita

Standard pintxo, vegetarian and caprintxo: potato lasagne with foie pâté, caramelised onion, Café de Paris sauce and Parmesan shavings (€7.95).

Jungle Bistro Ibiza

Standard pintxo, vegetarian, vegan, sweet, gluten-free and caprintxo: New York roll with shredded duck, fig chutney mayonnaise, caramelised pears and crispy onion (€6).

La Cantina Portmany

Standard pintxo and vegetarian.

La Guay

Standard pintxo, vegetarian, vegan, sweet and gluten-free.

Palapa

Standard pintxo, vegetarian, vegan, sweet, gluten-free and caprintxo: meat empanadas (€6.50).

Pizzería David’s

Standard pintxo, vegetarian, sweet, gluten-free and caprintxo: gratinated perigourdine-style entrecôte with potato, mushroom sauce, truffle and foie gras (€8).

Pizzería Galeón by Marco

Standard pintxo, vegetarian, vegan, sweet, gluten-free and caprintxo: chicken pad thai (€8).

Punta Cana Grill

Standard pintxo, vegetarian, vegan, sweet and caprintxo: special beef tenderloin over roasted potatoes with chimichurri (€8).

Rita’s Cantina

Standard pintxo, vegetarian, sweet, gluten-free and caprintxo: tartlet filled with minced beef, spices and Mexican sauce (€5).

Son Costeños

Standard pintxo, vegetarian and caprintxo: Son Costeños patacón — fried green plantain topped with guacamole, shredded beef, crispy pork belly and pickled onion (€6.50).

Taberna Cebo

Standard pintxo, vegetarian and gluten-free.

The Championship

Standard pintxo, vegetarian and vegan.

Venezia Pizzería e Ristorante

Standard pintxo, vegetarian and caprintxo: kimchi bravas — potatoes with kimchi sauce, citrus aioli and crispy guanciale (€5.50).

Villa Portmany

Standard pintxo, vegetarian and caprintxo: cannelloni filled with duck confit and vegetables with red wine reduction (€7).