All the requirements to take part in Ibiza Medieval 2026: how to apply for stalls and the rules on clothing and decoration

Ibiza Town Hall has published the official guidelines for applying for a sales stall at the next edition of the Fira Eivissa Medieval 2026, one of the city’s most important cultural and tourist events. The fair will return in 2026 from 7 to 10 May and will take place along Vara de Rey promenade, throughout Dalt Vila and along Antoni Palau Street (known locally as the pharmacy street) and nearby areas, according to the council.

The call for applications will allow up to 60 stalls to be allocated and is aimed at individuals or companies involved in commercial, craft or food-related activities linked to the medieval theme of the fair.

Who can apply for a stall

According to the municipal guidelines, the following may apply:

Certified artisans with products consistent with the medieval theme.

Non-artisan vendors whose items relate to medieval or Renaissance settings.

Food producers or traders, particularly those offering traditional products or dishes inspired by Mediterranean cuisine from the Middle Ages.

Special consideration will be given to artisans who produce their own goods and offer demonstrations or craft workshops during the fair.

Residency requirement

must be registered residents in a municipality in Ibiza or Formentera for at least one year prior to the application deadline. Companies must have their registered office or main activity centre on the islands for the same period.

However, if the 60 stalls are not filled after assessing all local applications, the Town Hall may accept applications from outside the Pitiusas.

How stalls will be selected

Permission to operate a stall will depend on prior approval from the Town Hall, which will evaluate:

The originality, variety and quality of the products.

Their suitability for the medieval or Renaissance theme.

The decoration and overall presentation of the stall.

The order of priority will be:

Accredited artisans and master craftsmen. Non-artisan vendors with suitable products. Food producers, especially those offering traditional products from the Pitiusas or medieval Mediterranean cuisine.

In addition, each applicant may operate only one stall in order to ensure greater variety at the fair.

Committee responsible for evaluating applications

Applications will be assessed by a committee made up of:

Francisco José Torres Haro, Councillor for Festivities (chair).

Maria Isabel Ramon Riera.

Maria Luz Ruiz Rodríguez.

A provisional list will first be published on the municipal website, with a five-day period for submitting objections or completing missing documentation. A final list will then be published showing the stalls that have been allocated and their location.

Rules on clothing and decoration

To preserve the historical atmosphere of the fair:

Vendors must wear medieval or Renaissance-style clothing.

Mobile phones, watches, sunglasses, card payment terminals or calculators must not be visible to the public.

Stalls must be decorated with materials appropriate to the period (such as fabrics, sacks or leather) and modern elements must be hidden.

Plastic or aluminium containers, plastic bags and visible logos are not permitted.

The authorisation granted will be temporary, personal and non-transferable. It will apply only to the 2026 edition of the fair and will not create any rights for future events.