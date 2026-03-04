The PSOE calls for a lower vehicle cap in Ibiza and accuses the PP of “entrenching congestion” during peak season

The PSOE group on the Consell de Ibiza has submitted formal objections to the proposed vehicle entry regulations for 2026 and 2027. According to the socialist group, the plan put forward by the governing team led by Vicent Marí effectively entrenches the saturation currently affecting the island’s road network during the high season.

Socialist councillor Víctor Torres said the objections are constructive in nature and aim to ensure that the regulation genuinely reduces pressure on the roads, protects the environment and improves residents’ quality of life.

Lowering the maximum vehicle cap

The PSOE is calling for a reduction in the authorised vehicle limit. The government’s proposal sets a maximum of 18,918 vehicles per day for 2026, while the technical road capacity study places the threshold at 17,668.

Torres warned that setting a cap above the level indicated by technical reports effectively assumes structural congestion. In his view, a real reduction can only be claimed when figures fall below the levels that the study considers compatible with the proper functioning of the road network.

Assessment before extending the measure

The socialist group is also calling for the regulation to apply only to 2026. The PSOE proposes that, once the season ends, a technical evaluation be carried out before deciding whether to maintain or amend the system in 2027. According to Torres, it is essential to analyse objective data to determine whether the system works and whether the established cap reflects the island’s actual capacity before consolidating it for two years.

The PSOE argues that the governing team is seeking to avoid debate over vehicle restrictions in 2027, an election year, and criticises the Popular Party (PP) for prioritising political calculations over the need to reduce road congestion.

Extending the period and reviewing exemptions

In its objections, the PSOE proposes extending the period during which the measure applies. The current proposal sets the restriction between 15 June and 15 September. The socialists suggest applying it from 1 June to 30 September, arguing that traffic and tourism occupancy indicators show high levels of pressure beyond the proposed dates.

The group also questions the automatic exclusion of motorcycles and mopeds. It points out that the law allows for the control of all types of motor vehicles, except where justified exceptions apply, and proposes removing this exclusion or supporting it with technical reports demonstrating that their impact is not significant.

Regarding ECO or zero-emission vehicles, the PSOE supports promoting them but stresses that they also occupy space on the road network. It therefore proposes a specific additional quota of up to 10% above the daily cap, designed to encourage sustainable mobility without compromising overall system capacity.

Stricter minimum stay requirements

The socialist group also proposes increasing the minimum stay required to qualify for certain exemptions from thirteen to twenty-eight days. In addition, it suggests requiring documentation proving a professional or employment link with the island.

Torres insisted that the regulation must be effective rather than merely symbolic. In his view, the measure should help improve mobility, reduce congestion and move Ibiza towards a more sustainable model.