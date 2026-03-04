Man dies after falling from a cliff in Ibiza

A Swiss national, born in 1983 and resident in Ibiza, died on Tuesday after falling from a cliff in the municipality of Sant Josep, according to the Guardia Civil.

The Guardia Civil is considering the possibility that the death may not have been accidental.

According to information released by Sant Josep Town Hall and reported by Europa Press, the incident took place at around 3pm on Tuesday in the sa Pedrera area of Cala d’Hort (popularly known as Atlantis). Officers from the Local Police, Guardia Civil, Fire Brigade, Civil Protection and medical emergency services attended the scene. Despite their swift response, they were unable to save the man’s life.