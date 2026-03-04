In Formentera, doing group sports in public areas is prohibited — fines can reach €3,000

Formentera is often seen as the perfect place to practise outdoor sports, from yoga sessions by the sea to group workouts in natural surroundings. However, visitors should be aware that local regulations strictly control organised or group physical activities in public spaces, especially in urban parks. Not knowing the rules can result in significant fines, even for tourists staying on the island for a short period.

A new municpal regulation approved by the Consell Insular de Formentera establishes clear limits on where, how and under what conditions organised physical activities can take place. These rules apply to both residents and visitors, and enforcement is carried out by the Local Police and council inspectors.

Organised sport in Formentera is not allowed everywhere

Under the current regulations, group or guided physical activities are only permitted in four specific urban parks on the island, and always with prior authorisation. Any organised activity carried out outside these authorised areas, even if it appears informal, can be considered an infringement.

This means that activities such as group yoga sessions, fitness classes or organised training sessions cannot be carried out freely in beaches, promenades or non-authorised parks, even if they are small groups.

Activities that are completely prohibited

The regulation clearly states that certain activities are not allowed under any circumstances in public urban parks. These include:

Martial arts

Training animals

Activities involving animals

Activities using fixed machinery

Tourists offering or participating in these activities in public spaces risk facing the highest level of sanctions.

When authorisation is mandatory

For other types of organised physical activity, such as yoga, pilates or fitness classes, prior authorisation is required. To obtain this authorisation, organisers must:

Be registered in the Census of physical and sports activities of the Consell Insular

of the Consell Insular Hold an official qualification

Have valid public liability insurance

Pay the corresponding fees

Request and receive prior authorisation for the activity

Without this permit, the activity is considered unauthorised, even if it is free or appears informal.

Maximum group size and basic rules

Even with authorisation, activities must comply with strict conditions. One of the most important is the maximum group size, set at 12 participants. Exceeding this limit, even slightly, can lead to fines.

Other common obligations include respecting authorised schedules, avoiding the use of unauthorised music or electronic equipment, removing all materials once the activity ends and not obstructing public passageways.

Fines: how much can you be fined in Formentera?

The regulation establishes three levels of infringement, with penalties that can reach up to 3,000 euros.

Minor infringements: €100 to €400

Examples include:

Exceeding the maximum number of participants by up to 30%

Slightly exceeding authorised time slots (up to 15 minutes)

Failing to remove equipment after the activity

Not communicating minor changes to the authorised activity

Serious infringements: €401 to €1,000

These include:

Exceeding capacity by 31% to 60%

Using unauthorised music or electronic equipment

Causing minor damage to public spaces or street furniture

Not having valid public liability insurance

Repeatedly failing to comply with authorised schedules or locations

Very serious infringements: €1,001 to €3,000

The most severe penalties apply to:

Carrying out commercial activities without authorisation

Repeated serious infringements

Causing serious damage to public spaces

Using fire, heat sources or prohibited elements

Blocking pedestrian routes or emergency access

Carrying out expressly prohibited activities, such as martial arts or activities involving animals

In addition to financial penalties, authorities may also impose temporary suspension of the activity for up to 12 months.

Why tourists should be especially careful

Many visitors assume that small group activities, especially yoga or fitness sessions, are allowed in public spaces as long as they are quiet or informal. In Formentera, this assumption can lead to unexpected fines.

Tourists who join or organise group activities without checking local regulations may be held responsible, even if the session is short or unpaid. Enforcement is active, particularly during peak seasons.

Practical advice for visitors

If you are visiting Formentera and want to stay active:

Practise individual exercise such as running, walking or solo yoga

such as running, walking or solo yoga Use private properties , hotels or authorised studios for group activities

, hotels or authorised studios for group activities Avoid joining or organising group sessions in public parks or beaches

When in doubt, ask your accommodation or a local professional for guidance

Enjoy Formentera responsibly

Formentera remains an excellent destination for an active and healthy holiday, but respecting local regulations is essential. Understanding how organised sport is regulated helps visitors avoid fines and ensures that public spaces remain accessible and protected for everyone.

Before joining any group activity outdoors in Formentera, make sure it is authorised. It can save you a fine and help you enjoy your stay without unnecessary surprises.