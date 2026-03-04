Ibiza steps up preparations ahead of Storm ‘Regina’

Ibiza Town Hall has launched a special reinforcement plan to clean storm drains and rainwater networks ahead of the arrival of Storm ‘Regina’. According to the local authority, these measures add to the routine maintenance carried out throughout the year on the city’s drainage system.

On Wednesday, workers carried out cleaning operations in Bisbe González Abarca Street as part of a plan aimed at preventing problems in the event of heavy rainfall.

The council explained that the objective is to remove dirt, leaves and paper that accumulate in drains and hinder the proper flow of water when it rains. If not cleared in time, such debris can lead to flooding on public roads.

Tank lorry for sanitation services. / A.E.

The fourth deputy mayor and councillor for Environmental Management and Street Cleaning, Jordi Grivé, said that prevention is essential to keep the drainage network functioning properly and to reduce the risk of flooding. He also called on residents to act with caution and responsibility in view of the forecast rainfall associated with Storm ‘Regina’.

The council has assigned a full-time brigade to carry out these tasks. The team is equipped with a sanitation truck that cleans both drain grates and pipe branches using suction and high-pressure water.

Grivé reiterated that preventive work is key to ensuring the drainage system remains operational and to minimising flood risks. He again urged residents to be responsible and avoid improper waste disposal, particularly with heavy rain expected in the coming days.