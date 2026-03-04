€4,000 fine for a dog owner in Ibiza after the animal’s DNA is identified in 13 samples of faeces
Through its canine DNA programme, Santa Eulària Town Hall has identified a total of 52 repeat offenders
Santa Eulària’s municipal canine DNA scheme is beginning to produce figures — and potential fines — that give owners serious pause for thought. The Town Hall has identified 52 repeat offenders for failing to pick up their dogs’ faeces in public areas. Among them is one particularly serious case: 13 separate deposits attributed to the same animal in the area of es Canar, which could result in a fine of up to €3,900.
The Environmental Department explains that identification is carried out by collecting and analysing samples found in the street, allowing the faeces to be linked to a specific animal and therefore to its owner. Of the repeat offenders detected so far, 30 individuals have been identified twice, 12 three times, three have four offences, four owners have been identified five times, one has reached six offences, two have seven, and the most striking case involves a dog linked to 13 positive samples.
In addition to es Canar, the Town Hall points to Jesús and the Santa Eulària seafront promenade as other areas where such infringements are frequently detected, particularly in gardens and public spaces. As a result, monitoring and enforcement have been intensified in these locations.
Phenotyping to narrow down responsibility
The two most serious cases — those involving seven and especially thirteen repeat offences — are the most significant identified so far. For this reason, the Town Hall has requested phenotyping of the animals involved, a technique that determines characteristics such as coat type and size. Combined with samples collected in the same areas and at similar times, this approach aims to further narrow down responsibility.
The fine for failing to pick up dog waste in public areas is €300 per offence. This means the owner of the dog linked to 13 detected deposits could face a total penalty of up to €3,900, without prejudice to any additional administrative measures that may be taken.
63 owners have yet to register their dogs in the DNA census
The Town Hall has also highlighted another ongoing issue: 63 owners who have been fined for failing to register their dogs in the municipal DNA census have still not regularised their situation. In the coming days, they will be formally notified and given 10 days to complete the mandatory registration. Failure to do so will result in penalties under current regulations, with the fine for not registering a dog set at €200.
According to the municipal report, 27% of the owners fined did not have their pets registered in the DNA census out of the total inspected — a figure which, in the Town Hall’s view, underscores the need to continue strengthening monitoring and awareness efforts.
Suscríbete para seguir leyendo
- Una monitora herida en una pelea con 28 menores implicados en el centro de Sa Coma de Ibiza
- Hartazgo en ses Figueretes por una nueva pelea multitudinaria
- Un vecino de Ibiza atrapado en Abu Dabi ya vuela hacia Madrid y apunta contra la Embajada de España en Emiratos: 'Parecía que les daba igual
- Una pareja se baña en una cala de Ibiza en pleno invierno y su reacción se hace viral
- ¿Quieres ir a fiestas gratis en Ibiza este verano? Te contamos cómo hacerlo
- La temporada de Ibiza, pendiente de la guerra en el Golfo Pérsico
- Resolver misterios en Ibiza: Sant Josep abre inscripciones para el 'Sant Josep Express', una yincana intergeneracional con premio de 1.000 euros
- Nueva York se rinde a las iglesias de Ibiza y Formentera en plena tormenta de nieve