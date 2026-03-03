Staff member injured in fight involving 28 minors at Sa Coma centre in Ibiza

A staff member working at the Padre Morey children’s centre, located within the Sa Coma complex in Ibiza, sustained minor injuries during an incident at around 3pm on Monday involving up to 28 minors.

According to the Consell Insular d’Eivissa, which is responsible for managing the centre, a large-scale fight broke out for reasons that have not been disclosed. During the altercation, the member of staff was injured. She is currently under observation after suffering trauma to one of her arms.

Officers from the Guardia Civil attended the scene to identify the minors involved in the disturbance. It remains to be confirmed whether the social educator will file a formal complaint.

“Critical” situation

The Island Council says it has been warning for some time that the situation at the centre is “critical”, noting that “in just a few years the number of minors under guardianship has increased almost fivefold, with more than half” being migrants who arrived in small boats without an accompanying adult.

In November 2024, the Consell de Ibiza said it was “forced” to open a new facility within the Sa Coma complex to accommodate 15 unaccompanied foreign minors whose arrival within a 48-hour period placed the Padre Morey centre at “risk of collapse”.

The island authority has repeatedly called on the Spanish Government — including through formal motions in plenary session — to provide additional resources to care for migrant minors and to assume responsibility for, or finance, the care of those exceeding the capacity of the Island Council’s Children and Family department.