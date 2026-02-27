Traditional and contemporary recipes from 30 Ibiza bars and restaurants at the Santa Eulària Gerret Fair

The 10th Fira des Gerret in Ibiza will this year feature the participation of 30 establishments from the municipality of Santa Eulària. The gastronomic fair, which aims to celebrate and promote this traditional fish, will be held on Saturday 7 March, with organisers expecting around 2,000 attendees.

In this edition, around thirty bars, restaurants and takeaway outlets will present dishes centred on gerret, a seasonal fish closely linked to traditional Ibizan cuisine. The aim is to highlight its culinary value and encourage greater commercialisation. Visitors will be able to sample everything from classic recipes to more contemporary tapas-style creations. All will share a common ingredient: gerret. A specialist jury will assess the proposals based on gastronomic quality, originality and presentation, and a special prize will also be awarded to recognise an outstanding dish within the competition.

In keeping with tradition, the fair will begin at 12 noon with the arrival of a llaüt — a traditional Balearic fishing boat — carrying around 1,200 kilos of gerret supplied by the fishermen’s guilds of Sant Antoni and Santa Eulària. This will be followed by the sounding of the corn horn (brulada de corn) and a demonstration of ball pagès, Ibiza’s traditional folk dance, marking the official opening of the event.

The programme will also include children’s activities such as workshops and bouncy castles, along with live music. Three stages will be set up, hosting seven bands covering styles ranging from rock and pop to salsa. There will also be a dedicated space promoting local commerce and craftsmanship, aimed at supporting small businesses and artisans in the municipality and encouraging the consumption of locally produced goods.

To make purchases easier, Santa Eulària’s digital NFC cards will once again be available, allowing visitors to top up credit at any time with a simple tap of their mobile phone, helping to speed up transactions throughout the day.