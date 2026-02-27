Three migrant boat skippers arrested in Ibiza after dramatic sea pursuit

Officers from the National Police in Ibiza and the Guardia Civil have arrested three Algerian men this week on suspicion of offences against the rights of foreign nationals and facilitating illegal immigration.

The arrests followed the interception of two small migrant boats travelling from the Algerian coast to the Pitiusas islands (Ibiza and Formentera). According to police sources, one of the vessels was allegedly intended to drop off migrants on the islands before returning to its point of origin in order to carry out further crossings.

The first boat was detected by the Guardia Civil Air Service during a maritime surveillance flight in the southern Balearic area, coordinated by the Maritime and Border Coastal Surveillance Coordination Centre (Cecor Vigmar). It was a five-metre fibreglass vessel carrying ten adult migrants, all of Algerian origin.

The boat eventually reached ses Figueretes beach, in Ibiza Town. Using images obtained by the Guardia Civil and subsequent investigative work by the Police Immigration and Document Fraud Unit (Ucrif), which analysed the position and behaviour of those on board during the crossing, officers were able to identify and arrest the skipper. All three detainees have been brought before the courts as suspected organisers of irregular immigration.

The moment of capture. / Policía Nacional

The second vessel, considered by investigators to have had a greater operational impact on people-smuggling networks, was intercepted by the Guardia Civil Maritime Service six nautical miles south of Formentera. Fourteen Algerian migrants were on board. At the time of the interception, one skipper was identified, and following further investigative work, National Police officers from the Ucrif unit identified and arrested a second alleged skipper.

According to the security forces, these types of boats are specifically designed for fast crossings between Algeria and Ibiza or Formentera, with the intention of returning quickly by taking advantage of favourable weather conditions. In this way, criminal organisations are able to maximise profits, reusing the same vessel multiple times while reducing operating costs. By shortening the duration of the journey, they are also able to charge migrants higher fees for the crossing.