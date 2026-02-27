Ibiza braced for a cloudy weekend with a chance of rain
Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will remain steady
The latest forecast from Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) points to a largely overcast weekend in Ibiza and Formentera, with mild temperatures and only a slight chance of rain, increasing marginally on Sunday.
Friday
Ibiza woke on Friday to overcast skies expected to persist throughout the day. Temperatures have ranged from a low of 9°C to a high of 16°C, with the “feels like” temperature hovering around 13°C.
A south-easterly wind is blowing at around 15 km/h, with no significant gusts recorded. Relative humidity will remain high, between 70% and 100%, throughout the day. The maximum UV index will reach 3, meaning moderate sun protection is recommended for those spending time outdoors.
Saturday
Saturday will continue under very cloudy skies, with extensive cloud cover for most of the day. The minimum temperature will be 9°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 18°C, with a stable “feels like” temperature of around 17°C.
A south-easterly breeze of 15 km/h will persist, and relative humidity will range between 60% and 100%. The probability of rainfall remains at 0%, suggesting a dry, albeit grey, day.
Sunday
Sunday is forecast to be cloudy, with intervals of cloud and the possibility of isolated showers, particularly later in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation rises to 20%. Temperatures will range from a low of 8°C to a high of 17°C, with the perceived temperature similar to the actual reading.
Winds are expected to shift to the north-east at 15 km/h, with gusts of up to 45 km/h possible. Relative humidity will remain close to 100%, potentially adding a chill to the air.
Overall, the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera will be marked by grey skies and mild temperatures — suitable for outdoor activities without extreme heat, although a light jacket and an umbrella may prove useful, especially on Sunday.
