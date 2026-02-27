Fines of up to €150,000 if you fail to submit this document before March: warning to Ibiza property owners

According to information published on the Idealista website, owners of rental properties in Ibiza have until 2 March to comply with a new obligation linked to the Single Rental Register (Registro Único de Arrendamientos, RUA). Failure to submit the mandatory annual information return for short-term lets before that date could result in fines of up to €150,000.

What is the Single Rental Register (RUA)?

Spain’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda has approved a new reporting form as part of the regulations implementing the Royal Decree governing the Single Rental Register. The requirement applies not only to tourist and holiday rentals, but also to seasonal lets, corporate rentals, student accommodation and even properties rented for medical treatment purposes.

The aim is to improve transparency and strengthen oversight of the impact of tourist rentals on the residential housing market. The deadline for complying with this requirement is 2 March 2026.

Who must comply?

All property owners who have already obtained a Single Rental Register number (NRUA) are required to submit the new form. This includes landlords of holiday, seasonal or work-related rental properties. Even those who have not let their property during the past year must still file the form — even if it is submitted with no activity declared — in order to avoid penalties.

What must the form include?

The information return must be submitted to the Land Registry and must contain the following details:

A list of rentals carried out during the previous year.

The purpose of each let (holiday, work-related, etc.).

Number of guests.

Check-in and check-out dates.

The form can be submitted online or in paper format and carries a fee of €27.05 per registration.

What happens if you fail to comply?

Failure to meet this obligation may have serious consequences. Not submitting the form on time could lead to the revocation of the NRUA number, preventing the property from being marketed on popular platforms such as Airbnb, Booking or Rentalia.

In addition, non-compliant landlords may face fines of up to €150,000, making it essential to comply with the new requirement before the deadline expires.