Residents voice concern over planned relocation of Lío Ibiza to residential area

Lío Ibiza has found a new home. After the expiry of its lease at Marina Ibiza — where it opened in 2011 — the cabaret, restaurant and nightclub will relocate to the Hotel Corso, which has itself been acquired by an investment fund with plans to upgrade it to five-star status.

Originally founded by Pacha Group and now owned by the investment fund Trilantic Capital Partners following its sale by Ricardo Urgell, Lío will operate from the hotel’s pool level once refurbishment works are completed.

The venue’s artistic director, Joan Gràcia, met around 15 residents from the s’Illa Plana neighbourhood at Hostal Talamanca to outline the project. Locals, however, expressed concern that their residential area could lose its tranquillity due to the anticipated nightly flow of vehicles and customers.

Although the councillor responsible for the Talamanca area, Rubén Sousa, was unable to attend, he was represented by the Urban Planning councillor, Juan Flores.

While Gràcia intended to explain the cabaret’s artistic programming, residents were more focused on the broader redevelopment of the hotel and its leisure offering. Although Lío will be housed within the same building, it will operate independently from the hotel and under separate management.

According to sources consulted, Madrid-based investment fund Blasson Property Investments has acquired the s’Illa Plana hotel, previously managed by businessman Felipe Cercadillo and his family. The property will undergo expansion works, taking advantage of emergency tourism measures approved by the Balearic Government during the Covid-19 period.

As part of the refurbishment — which aims to upgrade the hotel from four-star superior to five-star category — the current pool level, which will be leased to the owners of Lío, will be remodelled and is expected to open next year. The venue will retain its signature backdrop: panoramic views of Dalt Vila behind the main stage.

Underground car park

Councillor Juan Flores confirmed that the new ownership already holds the licence to renovate the Hotel Corso. The project also affects plots opposite the main entrance (on the landward side), currently home to a small car park and tennis courts.

These plots are to be consolidated for the development of a large underground car park and a block of apartments. Under the emergency decree approved during the pandemic, hotels are permitted to expand their facilities by up to 15%.

The creation of this substantial underground car park — and the resulting increase in traffic — is residents’ principal concern. Access to the hotel’s main entrance is via a single road, Carrer de s’Illa Plana, which intersects with Carrer Sant Francesc de Formentera, the only exit route unless drivers navigate the narrow residential streets.

“This will become a bottleneck”, warned one neighbour. “The cabaret has a capacity of 500 people, plus all the staff. It will mean a constant stream of vans, taxis and partygoers every night”.