Another historic Ibiza establishment to be converted into a five-star hotel

The Hotel Corso, founded in 1969, has joined the growing list of long-standing Ibiza businesses acquired by investment funds and repositioned within the luxury sector.

In this case, the renovation planned by Blasson Property will expand the existing facilities, making use of regulatory provisions introduced for tourism businesses during the Covid-19 period, and upgrade the property to five-star status.

Alongside this establishment in s’Illa Plana, four other refurbishment projects are currently under way to elevate additional hotels to the highest category. These include the Stella Maris in Cala Gració; the Palmyra in s’Arenal de Sant Antoni; the former Portinatx Beach Club Hotel, which will reopen this summer under the Mexican hospitality group Nomade Temple; and, also in the Portinatx area of Sant Joan de Labritja, the former Presidente hotel.

The latter property has been acquired by the Barcelona-based investment fund Meridia Capital.

At present, five-star beds account for 18% of the island’s total hotel capacity of 58,638 places. Once these five projects are completed, that proportion is expected to rise above 22.3%.