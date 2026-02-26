Another historic Ibiza establishment to be converted into a five-star hotel
At least five projects are currently under way to upgrade hotels on the island to the highest category
J.A.C.
The Hotel Corso, founded in 1969, has joined the growing list of long-standing Ibiza businesses acquired by investment funds and repositioned within the luxury sector.
In this case, the renovation planned by Blasson Property will expand the existing facilities, making use of regulatory provisions introduced for tourism businesses during the Covid-19 period, and upgrade the property to five-star status.
Alongside this establishment in s’Illa Plana, four other refurbishment projects are currently under way to elevate additional hotels to the highest category. These include the Stella Maris in Cala Gració; the Palmyra in s’Arenal de Sant Antoni; the former Portinatx Beach Club Hotel, which will reopen this summer under the Mexican hospitality group Nomade Temple; and, also in the Portinatx area of Sant Joan de Labritja, the former Presidente hotel.
The latter property has been acquired by the Barcelona-based investment fund Meridia Capital.
At present, five-star beds account for 18% of the island’s total hotel capacity of 58,638 places. Once these five projects are completed, that proportion is expected to rise above 22.3%.
Suscríbete para seguir leyendo
- Las tarifas del nuevo parking de Ibiza: 3,5 euros la hora, pero habrá descuento para residentes
- Confirmado por la Ley de Propiedad Horizontal: fumar en la terraza de tu casa en Ibiza está prohibido a partir de 2026
- Así será el nuevo 'parking' ubicado en una conocida plaza de Ibiza
- Una empresa privada gestionará un edificio y 749 plazas de 'parking' durante 40 años en Ibiza
- ¿Qué son los ‘therian’ y por qué Ibiza podría ser el lugar perfecto para ellos?
- Ibiza ya no es el destino top para los británicos: esto es lo que eligen ahora
- La surrealista escala de Menorca a Ibiza en plena Semana Santa
- Cuatro años y nueve meses de internamiento para un menor que estuvo a punto de matar a otro rajándole el cuello con una botella en Ibiza