What the new car park planned for a key square in Ibiza will look like

Ajuntament d'Eivissa is planning the construction of a 749-space car park on Abel Matutes Boulevard, opposite Sa Real school, in a bid to ease parking shortages and reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The preliminary design outlines a large-scale intervention that will transform both the subsoil and the surface of this strategic point in the Sa Colomina neighbourhood.

Location

The new complex will provide 749 parking spaces in total, 485 of them underground and 264 at surface level. The four-storey building will be constructed on the site of the existing car park between Abel Matutes Boulevard and Abad y Lasierra, Josep Zornoza Bernabéu and Fray Vicente Nicolás streets.

The overall project will cover 25,845 square metres and will create a parking facility located just a seven-minute walk from central landmarks such as Passeig de Vara de Rey and the future Ibiza market.

Design adapted to local conditions

During the drafting phase, the possibility of building up to three underground levels was considered. However, the high water table — located at approximately one metre below ground — made this option unviable due to the increased technical complexity and cost.

A mixed solution combining underground and surface parking has therefore been chosen to ensure the project’s economic feasibility.

Access and connectivity

Improving connectivity is one of the project’s key elements. Plans include reorganising traffic around the school and creating a new access slip road from the E-10 ring road.

This connection will allow vehicles to enter and exit directly from the main road without having to pass through the urban centre, which, according to the Town Hall, will help reduce internal traffic in the neighbourhood and improve overall flow.

New commercial premises

The building will incorporate five commercial units on the first floor, ranging in size from 102 to 811 square metres.

The €26 million investment will be financed by the successful bidder, who will operate the underground car park and manage the commercial units for a 40-year concession period. After that time, both the parking facility and the premises will revert to municipal ownership.

Urban renewal and sustainability

The project also includes the comprehensive redevelopment of Abel Matutes Boulevard, with new green spaces, public sports areas, cycle lanes and pedestrian zones. The regeneration of Joan Marí Cardona Park is also planned, integrating it into the new urban layout.

In terms of sustainability, the building will feature photovoltaic solar panels on the roof and electric vehicle charging stations. The scheme will also incorporate more energy-efficient outdoor lighting designed in line with modern sustainability criteria.

Planning process and timeline

Mayor Rafael Triguero has announced that the project will be the first to be declared of strategic special interest by the Town Hall, a designation intended to fast-track planning procedures.

Following initial approval by the municipal plenary and the mandatory reports from the Island Council’s Water Resources and Highways departments, the works can be put out to tender. The estimated construction period is 24 months.