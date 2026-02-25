Violence in the stands: a recurring problem in grassroots football in Ibiza and the Balearics

Grassroots football in the Balearic Islands took a further step last Friday in tackling violence at matches. The Govern de les Illes Balears, in collaboration with the Federació de Futbol de les Illes Balears (FFIB), issued a resolution proposing a fine of up to €5,000 and a ban from sports facilities for a man who physically assaulted several people during a National Youth League fixture between Alcúdia and Artà on 19 November in Mallorca.

Although the application of this measure is unprecedented in the Balearics, such conduct is already classified as a very serious offence under Law 2/2023 on physical activity and sport in the Balearic Islands. The legislation penalises “violent participation in fights and disturbances in sports venues causing serious harm to individuals”, according to the regional government’s statement.

“We need all parties involved to work together”, Jordi Horrach, president of the FFIB, told this newspaper. He called on “parents, clubs and public authorities — who are responsible for many of the sports facilities in the Balearics — to accept their share of responsibility” in addressing an issue that, he acknowledges, is deeply entrenched.

The federation chief is well aware of the scale of the challenge in a region where “a thousand matches are played every weekend”, making the eradication of violence in grassroots football a complex but urgent task.

