New Ibiza car park tariffs: €3.50 per hour, with discounts for residents
Monthly passes will also be available for local residents
The future car park on Abel Matutes Boulevard will have an estimated hourly rate of €3.50 for short-stay parking, although Ajuntament d'Eivissa has confirmed that discounted rates will be offered to residents.
During the presentation of the preliminary project, Vila’s councillor for Public Works, Blanca Hernández, announced that the facility will provide “at least 248 monthly passes for residents in the surrounding area” and stated that the cost of these permits would be “quite reasonable”. Initial estimates place the monthly fee at €125.
For island residents who are unable to secure one of these passes, the Town Hall is considering a reduced hourly rate of €1.75 — almost double the standard blue-zone on-street parking charge.
The new facility will offer a total of 749 spaces, divided between an underground level and a four-storey building above ground. Of these, 24 spaces will be fully accessible and distributed across the different levels, while 20 spaces on the first level will be reserved for electric vehicles.
- Vergüenza en el fútbol base de Ibiza: 'El encuentro se suspendió debido a agresiones verbales' de los padres de varios jugadores
- Una empresa privada gestionará un edificio y 749 plazas de 'parking' durante 40 años en Ibiza
- Piden más control de los perros peligrosos tras el ataque mortal de dos rottweiler a una bóxer en Ibiza
- La multa de la Guardia Civil a una ambulancia en Ibiza destapa, según UGT, “irregularidades gravísimas” en la nueva flota
- La Seguridad Social aclara qué trabajadores de Ibiza pueden jubilarse antes sin perder pensión
- Mira aquí todas las fotos de la inauguración del Parador de Ibiza
- Las serpientes empiezan a despertar en Ibiza: un ciclista encuentra una culebra de más de un metro
- Susana, vecina de Ibiza atrapada en el aeropuerto por la niebla: 'No hemos podido volar