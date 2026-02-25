New Ibiza car park tariffs: €3.50 per hour, with discounts for residents

The future car park on Abel Matutes Boulevard will have an estimated hourly rate of €3.50 for short-stay parking, although Ajuntament d'Eivissa has confirmed that discounted rates will be offered to residents.

During the presentation of the preliminary project, Vila’s councillor for Public Works, Blanca Hernández, announced that the facility will provide “at least 248 monthly passes for residents in the surrounding area” and stated that the cost of these permits would be “quite reasonable”. Initial estimates place the monthly fee at €125.

For island residents who are unable to secure one of these passes, the Town Hall is considering a reduced hourly rate of €1.75 — almost double the standard blue-zone on-street parking charge.

The new facility will offer a total of 749 spaces, divided between an underground level and a four-storey building above ground. Of these, 24 spaces will be fully accessible and distributed across the different levels, while 20 spaces on the first level will be reserved for electric vehicles.