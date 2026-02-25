Balearic Islands will not restrict property purchases by non-residents

The Balearic Islands will not impose limits on property purchases by non-residents in response to the housing crisis, after the People's Party (PP) and Vox voted down a bill put forward in Parliament by Més per Mallorca.

The proposal from the ecosovereigntist party sought to allow for extraordinary and temporary restrictions in municipalities where the property market is particularly strained and access to affordable housing for residents is not guaranteed.

Under the central measure of the bill, in municipalities choosing to apply the law, only those able to demonstrate at least three consecutive years of habitual residence in the Balearics would be permitted to purchase a home, regardless of nationality. The restriction was based on effective residence rather than origin.

“In recent years, 82.31% of newly built homes have not been primary residences. Over the same period, purchase prices have risen six times faster and rents eight times faster than wages. At present, a family in the Balearics would need to allocate 30% of its income for 63.5 years in order to buy a home, compared with a national average of 29.5 years. It takes us 34 years longer to buy a flat. In light of this, we propose action”, argued Lluís Apesteguia, spokesperson for Més per Mallorca.

