Shameful scenes in Ibiza youth football: “The match was suspended due to verbal aggression” from parents
An under-12 fixture between SCR Peña Deportiva and UD Ibiza was abandoned following insults and threats from the stands
Grassroots football in Ibiza produced scenes this weekend that few wish to see. An under-12 match between SCR Peña Deportiva and UD Ibiza, played at the Can Misses training ground, was suspended in the 36th minute due to the unacceptable behaviour of several parents in the stands.
We are talking about children. About development. About values. And yet, once again, it was the adults who turned a youth football match into a scene of tension wholly at odds with the spirit of formative sport.
How the conflict began, according to one of the clubs
According to information obtained by Diario de Ibiza from one of the clubs involved, the incident began after a foul was committed on a Peña Deportiva player. The boy’s father stood up to protest angrily — a reaction that, while condemnable, is sadly not uncommon at grassroots fixtures.
According to this account, it was at that point that the father of a UD Ibiza player intervened, significantly raising the tone of the exchange.
For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.
- La multa de la Guardia Civil a una ambulancia en Ibiza destapa, según UGT, “irregularidades gravísimas” en la nueva flota
- Inauguración oficial del Parador de Ibiza: el establecimiento abre sus puertas a las primeras visitas
- Todo listo para la apertura del ansiado Parador de Ibiza
- Mira aquí todas las fotos de la inauguración del Parador de Ibiza
- La Justicia confirma la paternidad de un hombre en Ibiza después de 14 años negándose a la prueba de ADN
- Alejandro Ponce, jefe de la Policía de Sant Antoni: «La violencia de género es una lacra social y parece que cada día va a más»
- Primeras imágenes de la inauguración del Parador de Ibiza
- Trasladado a Son Espases uno de los heridos del accidente de tráfico en Sant Miquel