Private company to manage building and 749 parking spaces in Ibiza for 40 years

Ajuntament d'Eivissa is planning the construction of a 749-space car park on Abel Matutes Boulevard, opposite Sa Real school, in a bid to ease parking shortages and traffic congestion in the city.

The preliminary project, unveiled on Tuesday, combines 485 underground parking spaces with a four-storey building above the existing surface car park located between the boulevard and Abad y Lasierra, Josep Zornoza Bernabéu and Fray Vicente Nicolau streets.

The Socialist group (PSOE) on the council warned on Monday that the development would “overburden” the Sa Colomina neighbourhood.

Under the proposal, the successful bidder will finance the works — estimated at €26 million — and operate the new underground facility. The company will also manage five commercial premises planned for the first floor of the building.

The concession will be awarded for a period of 40 years, after which the car park and associated premises will revert to municipal ownership.

