Calls for tighter control of dangerous dogs after two Rottweilers fatally attack boxer in Ibiza

Animal rights party Partido Animalista PACMA has urged Ajuntament de Sant Josep de sa Talaia to strengthen monitoring in rural tracks and countryside areas and to enforce responsible ownership regulations “rigorously” following the death of Likha, a boxer dog that died after being attacked by two Rottweilers classified as potentially dangerous. The dog’s owner was also injured during the attack.

The incident was first reported on Monday by Noudiari, which said the attack took place on a rural track near kilometre 5 of the road linking Ibiza with Sant Josep de sa Talaia. The Guardia Civil is investigating the case.

In a statement, Pacma expressed its support for Likha’s family and called for “prevention, effective control and strict enforcement of the law”. According to the party, the attack occurred in a context of inadequate supervision and it “would not be the first time” the dogs involved had been linked to previous incidents.

