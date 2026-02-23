OFERTA FEBRERO
Woman convicted after faking rental agreement to occupy Ibiza property
She remained in the home without permission for 19 days, committing a minor offence of unlawful occupation
The courts have dismantled the scheme of a woman who occupied a property in Ibiza and allegedly fabricated a false rental agreement in an attempt to justify her right to remain there.
The Provincial Court has upheld the original ruling issued by Investigating Court No. 1 in Ibiza, confirming her conviction for a minor offence of unlawful occupation of property.
The sentence imposes a fine of €720 and orders her to compensate the owner with €838 for electricity costs incurred during the 19 days she occupied the property without authorisation.
For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.
