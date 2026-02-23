Man acquitted of sharing former partner’s intimate images in Ibiza

The Provincial Court of Palma has upheld the acquittal of a man accused in Ibiza of harassment, coercive behaviour within a relationship and offences against privacy and image rights, after dismissing an appeal lodged by his former partner.

The case dates back to 2024, following the breakdown of a relationship that had lasted around six months and had been marked by repeated separations and reconciliations. The complainant alleged that, after she made it clear she was ending the relationship for good, the defendant subjected her to persistent calls and messages and created a fake Facebook profile to share intimate photographs of her without consent.

However, the court found that it had not been proven that the accused engaged in any harassing behaviour after the definitive separation, nor that he was responsible for the social media profile on which the images appeared.

In its ruling, the court noted that no evidence was presented linking the defendant to the Facebook account beyond the complainant’s testimony. The judges also pointed out that the photographs had previously been published by the woman herself on a dating website, meaning that third parties could have had access to them.