Civil Guard fine on Ibiza ambulance exposes “very serious irregularities” in new fleet, says UGT
Union claims patients are waiting up to 14 hours for transfers and that workers and patients are being placed at “serious risk”
A €4,000 fine imposed by the Guardia Civil in Ibiza on an ambulance operated by GSAIB after irregularities were detected in its documentation has prompted a fresh public complaint from the trade union Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT).
The union argues that the incident has brought to light “another type of irregularity” which, in its view, demonstrates “total and absolute negligence” in the management of non-urgent medical transport by the public company and IB-Salut.
UGT maintains that both workers and patients are being placed at “serious risk”, and has denounced delays of up to 14 hours for patient transfers on the island.
In a statement, the union claims that following the intervention by Civil Guard officers last week, documentation has surfaced for vehicles that were previously said to be “under rectification” or “being adapted” in order to reduce their weight below 3,500 kilograms.
That threshold is significant, as it determines whether drivers require a licence beyond the standard category B driving licence.
