Spain’s Horizontal Property Law is clear in Ibiza: what to do if your neighbour’s dog won’t stop barking

Noise complaints are among the most common sources of conflict in residential buildings — and persistent dog barking ranks high on the list.

An occasional bark falls within normal neighbourly coexistence. However, when barking becomes constant — particularly at night — it can escalate into a legal issue.

What does the Horizontal Property Law say?

Spain’s Horizontal Property Law (Ley de Propiedad Horizontal, LPH) regulates coexistence in multi-owner residential buildings. Article 7.2 states that neither property owners nor occupants may carry out activities that are disruptive, harmful or in breach of general regulations concerning unhealthy, noxious or dangerous activities.

In practice, if persistent barking interferes with neighbours’ rest or wellbeing, it may be classified as a nuisance.

Article 6 of the same law allows residents’ associations to adopt internal regulations. If these community by-laws include provisions on noise or pet ownership, the association may demand that the behaviour causing the disturbance cease.

Noise is also regulated separately

Beyond property law, noise pollution is governed by Spain’s Noise Act (Law 37/2003), which empowers local councils to set maximum decibel (dB) limits and impose fines for breaches.

Municipal by-laws establish quiet hours and permitted noise levels. In urban areas, as a general rule:

Higher noise levels are permitted Monday to Friday between 8am and 9pm or 10pm.

At night, limits typically range between 25 and 30 decibels.

In some documented cases, barking has exceeded 68 dB — well above permitted levels. Administrative fines generally start at around €300 but can rise to €3,000 in serious or repeated cases.

The owner’s responsibility

Spain’s Animal Welfare Act states in Article 24 that pet owners are responsible for their animals. They must ensure proper training and supervision and prevent their pets from causing nuisance or harm to third parties.

The law makes clear that the owner is liable for any disturbance or damage caused by the animal, unless there has been provocation or negligence on the part of someone else.

What can an affected neighbour do?

If the problem persists, the usual steps are:

Speak directly to the pet owner. Inform the building’s president or managing agent. Request application of Article 7.2 of the LPH if the nuisance continues. Contact the local council to measure noise levels. As a last resort, take legal action.

Spanish courts have already upheld such claims. In 2017, the Provincial Court of Las Palmas ordered a dog owner to take measures to stop persistent barking and to pay €5,830 in compensation, ruling that insufficient steps had been taken to prevent ongoing noise disturbance.

Coexistence and common sense

An occasional bark is part of everyday life. What the law does not tolerate is constant noise that disrupts neighbours’ rest. Responsible pet ownership and proper training are key to preventing a simple coexistence issue from escalating into fines or court proceedings.