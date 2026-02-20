Saltar al contenido principalSaltar al pie de página

Inside the exclusive luxury villa on sale in Ibiza for more than €17 million

The ten-bedroom property is located in Jesús

Ibiza

A ten-bedroom residence in the sought-after area of Jesús, in Santa Eulària des Riu, has been listed on property portal Idealista for €17.5 million.

The property is positioned “to capture sweeping open views of the Mediterranean” and boasts uninterrupted panoramas over Marina Ibiza, Formentera and the skyline of Dalt Vila.

At sunset, the listing highlights, “the landscape takes on a different character: the changing colours of the sky and the city lights transform the setting into one of its main attractions”.

The main villa is arranged over two spacious levels. The principal floor features six en-suite bedrooms, an open-plan living area and a designer kitchen. It also includes several terraces designed to make the most of the views.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

